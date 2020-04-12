Ordinary Ordinaries

MELBOURNE’S Rev Fr Glen Tattersall has written an excellent summary and analysis of the Pell travesty that brings fresh perspective to the case. Particularly noteworthy is the criticism of the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference. I discussed the historical and cultural background to the stand-off between most of the bishops and Cardinal Pell in January. I also mentioned a few of the shamefully insipid episcopal statements that were made about his orchestrated mistreatment.

In all the excitement of last week’s acquittal of the Cardinal, I neglected to check the ACBC’s media release page for the bishops’ official response to the happiest news in Catholicism since Mary MacKillop’s canonisation. I’m grateful to Fr Tattersall whose essay alerted me to what Conference president, Archbishop Mark Coleridge, had to say on behalf of the Catholic hierarchy of Australia. I’ve had time to cool down about the statement and will now proceed to describe it – mindfully.

It is a disgrace.

Archbishop Coleridge sounds disappointed. Indeed, there is nothing in his icy bureaucratese to differentiate the statement – in either structure or sentiment – from the one tweeted by an angry and crushed Daniel Andrews. I can now understand why his brother bishops were not thanked by the Cardinal on Wednesday – a clanger of an omission. He did thank those who spoke up for him and were excoriated for doing so. Not one bishop is in that proud company. Of priests, there were a few who protested – notably, Fr Frank Brennan. The media’s favourite cleric, Fr Bob – the Wilfred Burchett of holy orders – revealed to all the depths of his cowardice.

The Cardinal’s acquittal is a cause for celebration and should spur the hierarchy to publish a condemnation of those who colluded to destroy him.”



The list of his achievements is already impressive but last week Cardinal Pell could add something new, albeit tragic, to a stellar résumé: he became the victim of Australia’s most notorious wrongful conviction. Making it even more scandalous is the fact that it was no mistake. Mistakes happen. This was deliberate.

The bishops need to understand this simple thing: George Pell is the victim. His suffering was not a too bad-so sad byproduct of a regrettable conflict between morally coequal players. That’s why his acquittal – a triumph – is not the occasion for Archbishop Coleridge to issue yet another automated Gamble Responsibly-style advisory about the Church’s ongoing commitment to abuse survivors, bla-cetera. These two subjects – Cardinal Pell and real (as distinct from fraudulent) victims of childhood molestation – are not connected.

The Cardinal’s acquittal is a cause for celebration and should spur the hierarchy to publish a condemnation of those who colluded to destroy him. They should also request a judicial inquiry to establish who drove the Get Pell Affair and what criminal or professional misconduct offences were committed by them in order to pervert the course of justice. Finally, the bishops should acknowledge that Cardinal Pell’s Christian witness constitutes an imitation-worthy example for laity, priests and bishops alike.

Happy Easter!