Ordinary Ordinaries

MELBOURNE’S Rev Fr Glen Tattersall has written an excellent summary and analysis of the Pell travesty that brings fresh perspective to the case. Particularly noteworthy is the criticism of the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference. I discussed the historical and cultural background to the stand-off between most of the bishops and Cardinal Pell in January. I also mentioned a few of the shamefully insipid episcopal statements that were made about his orchestrated mistreatment.
In all the excitement of last week’s acquittal of the Cardinal, I neglected to check the ACBC’s media release page for the bishops’ official response to the happiest news in Catholicism since Mary MacKillop’s canonisation. I’m grateful to Fr Tattersall whose essay alerted me to what Conference president, Archbishop Mark Coleridge, had to say on behalf of the Catholic hierarchy of Australia. I’ve had time to cool down about the statement and will now proceed to describe it – mindfully.
It is a disgrace.
Archbishop Coleridge sounds disappointed. Indeed, there is nothing in his icy bureaucratese to differentiate the statement – in either structure or sentiment – from the one tweeted by an angry and crushed Daniel Andrews. I can now understand why his brother bishops were not thanked by the Cardinal on Wednesday – a clanger of an omission. He did thank those who spoke up for him and were excoriated for doing so. Not one bishop is in that proud company. Of priests, there were a few who protested – notably, Fr Frank Brennan. The media’s favourite cleric, Fr Bob – the Wilfred Burchett of holy orders – revealed to all the depths of his cowardice.
The Cardinal’s acquittal is a cause for celebration and should spur the hierarchy to publish a condemnation of those who colluded to destroy him.”
The list of his achievements is already impressive but last week Cardinal Pell could add something new, albeit tragic, to a stellar résumé: he became the victim of Australia’s most notorious wrongful conviction. Making it even more scandalous is the fact that it was no mistake. Mistakes happen. This was deliberate.
The bishops need to understand this simple thing: George Pell is the victim. His suffering was not a too bad-so sad byproduct of a regrettable conflict between morally coequal players. That’s why his acquittal – a triumph – is not the occasion for Archbishop Coleridge to issue yet another automated Gamble Responsibly-style advisory about the Church’s ongoing commitment to abuse survivors, bla-cetera. These two subjects – Cardinal Pell and real (as distinct from fraudulent) victims of childhood molestation – are not connected.
The Cardinal’s acquittal is a cause for celebration and should spur the hierarchy to publish a condemnation of those who colluded to destroy him. They should also request a judicial inquiry to establish who drove the Get Pell Affair and what criminal or professional misconduct offences were committed by them in order to pervert the course of justice. Finally, the bishops should acknowledge that Cardinal Pell’s Christian witness constitutes an imitation-worthy example for laity, priests and bishops alike.
Happy Easter!
Thanks CL.
Cardinal Pell is a hero in my parish. Our PP had been a supporter all the way through.
Don’t ever forget that those supposed high class holy rollers are also human beings and possess all the human failings we all have, some of them to excess and that’s probably what drove them to be holy rollers.
Amen to that, Lad. I really mean it when I say that I’ve learned a lesson about moral courage from watching Cardinal Pell. The sort of thing you’re meant to learn from reading about various martyrs, ancient and modern, but perhaps never do until it happens in your own backyard.
Wish I could say the same. The Dominicans who run my parish mostly toed the “let’s think about the victims” line and never referred to Pell directly or indirectly, at least in my hearing. One of them, albeit one with fairly obvious mental health issues, delivered the vilest sermon I’ve ever heard from the pulpit, a stream of venom and bile against Pell, interrupted only by personal tributes to Louise Milligan. Others in that congregation with more courage than I walked out, and one deeply distressed woman stood and pleaded with the priest to just stop…please stop. But he was so lost in his orgasm of hatred that he was like a man in a trance and couldn’t quite process the fact that a congregant was standing and addressing him.
Our country, indeed western civilization, is largely composed of and led by, morally weak individuals. It is just astonishing to witness.
From the first link above:
I’ll tell you what … Paul Kelly has written the best article of his life in the Weekend Australian. He should retire now because he has finally written something that is accurate. Go out on a high note Paul!
This is most important.
The investigation, committal and trial involve several crimes by multiple parties.
Which can all be proven beyond any doubt.
From the article referenced above quoting Father Bob.
Does anyone know who set up the crowd funding site, how much they raised and how was it spent and was any left over? I would also be interested to know who traveled to Rome.
When you think of the protracted chain of events of Getting Pell, and the effects on the man at the end (penniless, homeless, jobless), you really understand the horrific truth of the phrase “the process is the punishment”.
Old school
Wait until Jay and the crooks in the DPP and VicPol are on the stand in their own criminal trials.
Bravo, CL. You’re top of my list of the Cardinal’s- and truth and justice’s- few stalwart defenders through a grim few years. Triumph indeed.
A year or two ago you posted a long timeline summary of the jaw-dropping travesties that occurred right from Pell’s commencement of the Melbourne Response and Towards Healing, and documented the actions of Vic Pol, the DPP< Pell's appearances at the Vic Enquiry and video appearances as the RC, the collapse of the swimming pool story and the first jury trial, and the scumbaggery and cowardice of Gillard, Marr, Waller, Milligan, Ridsdale, Bongiorno et al. I commented at the time that it should form the spine of a pop history book to stand against Milligan's, and you should be the one to write it.
Do you remember that particular post? It's beyond me to find it at the Cat, I can only guess that it's around the time of the second jury conviction. It's worth expanding with a footnote of Andrews' duplicity and Morrison's cowardice, and still getting on with that book.
cuckoo
Are you in a position whereby you can name either the priest or the Church without doxxing yourself?
They should.
But Pell is the Horse’s Head on the Bed.