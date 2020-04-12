Liberty Quote
Men, cooperating under the system of the division of labor, have created all the wealth which the daydreamers consider as a free gift of nature.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- woolfe on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Ordinary Ordinaries
- Boambee John on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Anne on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Robber Baron on Sinister and Ugly
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Ordinary Ordinaries
- jupes on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- John A on Collaboration
- Iampeter on Ordinary Ordinaries
- 1735099 on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- WDYSIA on Ordinary Ordinaries
- thefrollickingmole on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- EvilElvis on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- vlad on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- 1735099 on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Struth on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- iain russell on Sinister and Ugly
- Seven States Mencius on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Mater on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Snoopy on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- John A on Malevolent lies that may kill countless people
- Winston Smith on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- shatterzzz on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- 1735099 on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- bespoke on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- littledozer on Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- JohnJJJ on Malevolent lies that may kill countless people
- Iampeter on Collaboration
-
Recent Posts
- Maybe not – Covid-19 and New York city
- Sinister and Ugly
- Malevolent lies that may kill countless people
- Collaboration
- Borrow from who
- Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Ordinary Ordinaries
- Central Coast Stasi
- Vascular aspects of Covid-19
- Making the economy grow again
- What they said: George Pell
- The ABC’s John Barron dares to dream
- Something to think about
- RE junkies, meet the Betz Limit and the Shockley-Queisser Limit
- The Carl Beech of epidemiology
- Neither are you, sport
- Open Forum: April 11, 2020
- Going cheap: Beijing purchases British scientific community
- The Royal We
- SHUT DOWN THE ABC “NEWS” AND CURRENT AFFAIRS DIVISION
- Friday Forum: April 10, 2020
- Sheer Belief
- Cryoeconomics: How to Unfreeze an Economy
- Queensland government trolls the dead and the bereaved
- Roundup Friday 10 April
- Boris Johnson out of intensive care & Trump vs WHO
- Unemployment
- What makes you think we will ever get our freedom back?
- Musical Intermission
- A bit of over-reach
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Sinister and Ugly
This entry was posted in Media, Politics of the Left, Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.
wait .. Gerard Henderson, “powerful media commentator” (does he know?)
now you’re all concerned what he says?
but you all pile on him as a public joke figure
oh my ..
the lady doth protest too much, methinks
another glass of shadenfreude my dear,?
why thank you, yes ..
Oh, how frightening! Any of them really suffering? Again, finding victims where none exist.
Oh it pains Madame for even mentioning her name. Imagine the suffering and the pain that the Cardinal had to go through because of the media luvvies who were in the forefront – attacking, impugning and destroying a good man. Gerald Henderson mentioned your name but you are still standing out there fiercely defending your views. Your name is not tarnished.
Cardinal Pell was not accorded that privilege. He was hounded by the likes of you and your kind. But despite your disgusting views and mob actions with poisonous pens, in the end justice prevailed. Your collective brains could not accept or refused to accept the word “evidence”.
It appears that bullying is not OK when journalists are named, but it is OK in order to Get Pell.
It wouldn’t be so bad if they merely investigated, but they didn’t.
They exaggerated, slandered and smeared every tiny little thing that “someone” heard sometime.
All of a sudden, the shoe is on the other foot, and they do not like it one damn bit!
“..and also read out our names.”
Sounds like a 10 year whingeing and whining. Oh, that’s right.
Imagine expecting a life without consequences.
Have the police advertised calling for anyone with allegations against them to come forward yet?
Has the Premier said he believes all Bishops?
Will then be denied a year of their life on unproven charges?
Sounds like conspirators shitting themselves.
#timesup
Hendo, 2018:
Lucie Morris-Marr seems to be one of those precious journalists who criticises others but gets oh-so-upset when anyone criticises her. She has only been referred to on one other occasion in MWD – when the following comment was made in the hugely popular Can You Bear It? segment (MWD Issue 398, 16 March 2018):
Due to normal practice in Victoria, the Victorian Magistrates Court was closed to the media when complaints were heard in the hearing of the Cardinal George Pell case. This did not stop some journalists reporting – literally – from outside the court.
Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald on 6 March, Tony Wright commented about George Pell’s weight “during his footy days” – which happens to be six decades ago. Mr Wright referred to Robert Richter QC’s “faded ginger beard” and compared it to Mark Gibson SC’s “grey whiskers”. He also referred to Cardinal Pell “lumbering to his feet”. When your man Wright retires from Fairfax Media, he should be able to find a place in Women’s Weekly.
And then there was Lucie Morris-Marr in The New Daily on 9 March. She referred to Cardinal Pell’s appearance with reference to the word “perhaps” and alleged that “he shuffled all week”. The intrepid reporter also wrote that there are no “beautiful Da Vinci paintings” in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court. What an insight. Ms Morris-Marr even speculated on Cardinal Pell’s “mental health” without having spoken to – or even heard – him.
This is what passes for contemporary journalism. Can You Bear It?
Tony Wright did not complain about this irreverent critique. But Lucie Morris/Marr went on Twitter and alleged that she had been “bullied”. It seems that the freelance journalist regards any irreverent criticism as a manifestation of bullying. Which means that Ms Morris-Marr’s journalism cannot be criticised. Convenient, eh?
https://thesydneyinstitute.com.au/blog/issue-405/
Pathetic! They know, somewhere deep inside the deep and fluffy marshmallow layers that prevents them easily accessing their conscience, that they have wronged the Cardinal. And all genuine victims. But it’s easier to screech ‘Bullying!!!!!’ than it is to accept that they were wrong.
Some clown on Facebook wanting a Royal Commission into Pell’s acquittal.
Bring it on, I said, explaining that the rules of evidence are much looser at a RC, enabling questioning of who spoke to who about what, and when.
Oh.
Not so keen.
.. she has history.
Lucie Morris-Marr seems to be one of those precious journalists who criticises others but gets oh-so-upset when anyone criticises her.
snap Ivan.
A little background on LM-M’s approach to reporting. From her days on Fleet Street, before she acquired the hyphen:
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2005/jan/24/mondaymediasection6
a sample:
… Covell’s second ordeal was journalistic. The day after the assault he awoke to find a man and a woman in his room. In his drugged state, he assumed the personable woman to be from the British embassy and therefore answered her questions, including the name, address and phone number of his mother. But he said he became suspicious when the man asked to take a picture of him and, at that point, the woman explained that she was Lucie Morris, a Daily Mail reporter. It transpired that the man was Nick Holt, a Mail photographer. Covell immediately asked them to leave.
Later that day Covell’s mother, Janet, received a call from Morris at her home near Reading. She had no idea her son was in Italy, let alone that he had been injured. Morris told her to expect a visit from a Mail reporter and a shocked Mrs Covell soon found herself answering the door to two journalists who, she said, “kept trying to get me to say negative things about Mark”. They also asked her for pictures of her son which, in her confused and distressed state, she handed over.
Little did the Covell family realise the outcome of those interviews. The next day’s Daily Mail front page was headlined “Armed guard on Briton who led rioters” with a picture of Mark at a family wedding, and inside there were two more pictures of Mark as a child. The story, under Morris’s byline, accused Covell of “helping to mastermind” the Genoa riots by running “computer systems used to co-ordinate attacks … by anarchist groups”.
It detailed his injuries, mentioned his outrage at the police action and in cluded quotes from Mrs Covell in which she was alleged to have referred to her son as a “social misfit” who had “socialist ideals” with which she disagreed.
And she objects to her name being mentioned in regard to her bylined stories. Chutzpah, what!
Suck it up sweetheart. How does it feel? Funny how it’s different when it happens to you?
[email protected], WADR Lucie in the sky with all those other ‘diamonds’ of the Lumpen Stream Media need to be drinking a bitter vetch, if not ‘wolfsbane tight rooted’. We, the People, have the rights to Schadenfreude following the exposure of their Romophobic hate, their all-encompassing stupidity and their borderline psychotic hysteria.
I would prefer her name was on a list Sulla nailed to the door of the Roman Forum.