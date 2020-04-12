State of Arousal

The Victorian Premier is priapic with solicitude

WITH three new coronavirus “cases” on his soft hands – enough to curtail the flirting on A Country Practice – Daniel Andrews has announced an extension of his principality’s state of emergency for another month. How real the “emergency” is can be judged by another announcement: the Premier has also found $17.8 million for no fewer than 170 extra mental health beds as part of a larger $60 million “package.” Caring for acute mental health patients is vital, to be sure, but if you can find 170 beds during a pandemic for people in no physiological danger of imminent death, you’re a long way from an emergency.

More evidence of a crisis casual in the Federal sphere where a jaunty Education Minister has announced today the slashing of the price of short university courses and diplomas. Still raking in $363,250 himself, Dan Tehan had a go at the now unemployed masses for their shiftless habits:

“If life gives you lemons, make lemonade. And what we want to do is provide an opportunity for all those people who have had their lives turned upside down by the coronavirus to re-skill or look at different career options,” Mr Tehan said. Mr Tehan said the policy would enable unemployed Australians, “rather than bingeing on Netflix, to binge on studying”.



Life gave us lemons alright. Tehan, a bright man, has never had a job outside of political bubble-world. Stupid condescension and light comedy don’t play well with people who spent Easter Day wondering if they’ll be able to buy presents for the children at Christmas. They don’t want a cheap, half-baked diploma from a hairdressing college. They want to return to jobs this LNP government seems not to respect. The income haves overseeing this disaster certainly seem to be enjoying themselves. Good times.