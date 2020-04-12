Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020

Posted on 9:00 am, April 12, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

  3. feelthebern
    #3406878, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Got that new thread smell.

  4. notafan
    #3406881, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Happy Easter!

    He is risen.

  6. Eyrie
    #3406885, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Crossie, Taiwan needs to suppress and take over the rebel regime to the west. I’m not sure they’d want to though.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3406887, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:11 am

    ‘N Geseënde Paasfees vir almal op die kat.

  9. Atoms for Peace
    #3406892, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Let’s not forget that China also mismanaged the African Swine Fever disease.

  10. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3406898, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:17 am

    One of the best.

    As Christ said himself, “what have the Romans done for us lately?” – locking down over Easter must be gleeful for no show public servants and Gramscian Marxists.

    Oh and Beryl Gladishocklian is the ultimate Fabian.

  12. feelthebern
    #3406913, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Posted on the other thread.
    But will post it here in case some media type is lurking.
    With reference to the central coast MP.

    How is some nazi knocking on your door not a breach of the social distancing rules.
    The plod should ask her if she did this.
    If she says yes, a fine for every incidence.
    1600 a pop isn’t it?
    If this does not happen, why not ?

  13. Lilliana
    #3406915, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:24 am

    The point is can any chunk living here be trusted not to put chunkland first ahead of the best interests of Australia.

    no

  14. Tom
    #3406918, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:27 am

    Rowan Dean on Sky Outsiders has just announced that Blot will interview Cardinal Pell at 7pm on Tuesday on Sky. I’ll have to make an exception and watch. Don’t stuff up the interview, Andrew: people want to hear what Pell has to say, not you.

  15. 1735099
    #3406919, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Poem for Easter Sunday –

    We Have Come To Be Danced
    We have come to be danced
    Not the pretty dance
    Not the pretty pretty, pick me, pick me dance
    But the claw our way back into the belly
    Of the sacred, sensual animal dance
    The unhinged, unplugged, cat is out of its box dance
    The holding the precious moment in the palms
    Of our hands and feet dance.

    We have come to be danced
    Not the jiffy booby, shake your booty for him dance
    But the wring the sadness from our skin dance
    The blow the chip off our shoulder dance.
    The slap the apology from our posture dance.

    We have come to be danced
    Not the monkey see, monkey do dance
    One two dance like you
    One two three, dance like me dance
    but the grave robber, tomb stalker
    Tearing scabs and scars open dance
    The rub the rhythm raw against our soul dance.

    We have come to be danced
    Not the nice, invisible, self-conscious shuffle
    But the matted hair flying, voodoo mama
    Shaman shakin’ ancient bones dance
    The strip us from our casings, return our wings
    Sharpen our claws and tongues dance
    The shed dead cells and slip into
    The luminous skin of love dance.

    We have come to be danced
    Not the hold our breath and wallow in the shallow end of the floor dance
    But the meeting of the trinity, the body breath and beat dance
    The shout hallelujah from the top of our thighs dance
    The mother may I?
    Yes you may take 10 giant leaps dance
    The olly olly oxen free free free dance
    The everyone can come to our heaven dance.

    We have come to be danced
    Where the kingdoms collide
    In the cathedral of flesh
    To burn back into the light
    To unravel, to play, to fly, to pray
    To root in skin sanctuary
    We have come to be danced.

    by Jewel Mathieson

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #3406921, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Tom, Sky have been running that advert for a couple of days.

  18. Anne
    #3406931, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:33 am

    God is saving humanity, again.

    He is parting the Red Sea, right now.

    Slaves no more.

  19. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3406934, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:33 am

    He is risen.

    The original lockdown flouter. 😁

  20. Tom
    #3406936, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:35 am

    LL, as I watch Sky for two hours only on Sunday mornings, I haven’t seen the ads about the Blot interview.

  21. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3406937, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:35 am

    And the premier one, too. In the original sense of the word.

  22. custard
    #3406938, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:36 am

    37 minutes in still nothing about the biggest legal story in Australia

  23. Knuckle Dragger
    #3406939, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:36 am

    So I’m fairly confident this is a Sky fuckup, but:

    On Friday I was looking at the teev before going somewhere, and a bloke was on speaking inside a church. Altar as a backdrop. The bloke himself was kitted out in a friar-type outfit, rope belt, crucifix etc, relaying stories about something something.

    He was described on the text bar on the bottom of the screen as the Right Reverend Somebody, and then after that the subtitle ‘Archbishop of Sydney’.

    I don’t know which flavour of Christianity Right Reverends belong to, but it ain’t the Micks. I immediately thought it may have been an honest mistake, but then I remembered ‘roseberry beads’.

  24. Knuckle Dragger
    #3406943, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Anne:

    ‘Slaves no more.’

    Huzzah!

    Any news on the millions of released children? How many more schools do we need to build?

    Who will oversee what’s in their lunchboxes? Stimulus!

  25. BrettW
    #3406944, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Guess we are never going to see Bolt interviewing Ashton about the Pell case. Neil Mitchell was pathetic when he did.

  26. Nick
    #3406945, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:40 am

    He was described on the text bar on the bottom of the screen as the Right Reverend Somebody, and then after that the subtitle ‘Archbishop of Sydney’.

    They are semi on track. The Dean would be the Rev Don Richardson. Though among Catholics, the Fish would be ‘his grace’ as with the Anglicans.

  27. bespoke
    #3406947, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:40 am

    Watched the “Ten Commandments” last night. What if Mosses became pharaoh freed the slaves and Egypt became a J##ish state?

  28. Leigh Lowe
    #3406948, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:41 am

    I don’t know which flavour of Christianity Right Reverends belong to, but it ain’t the Micks. I immediately thought it may have been an honest mistake, but then I remembered ‘roseberry beads’.

    And don’t forget that, on Good Friday, Jesus was cruiser-fried.

  29. Farmer Gez
    #3406950, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:42 am

    8th Dan is on the last throws of the old thread talking shit.
    My question remains unanswered.

    WHAT DO YOU DO FOR A LIVING?

  30. Nick
    #3406951, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:42 am

    The kids next door are going off their nuts at finding what the Easter Bunny (pbuth) hath brought. Lol it’s good to see that life goes on.

  33. Woolfe
    #3406963, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:52 am

    How you doing Custard, hope your job has survived?

  34. custard
    #3406964, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:53 am

    The fuckers won’t talk about it. 7 minutes to go…

  35. cohenite
    #3406965, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:53 am

    How did the HC decide that reasonable doubt was not entertained by the jury and appeal court if they didn’t look at the evidence?

    They did look at the evidence. And the HC doesn’t say the jury did not consider reasonable doubt, it accepts it did; the HC concluded the jury did it wrong.

  38. cohenite
    #3406969, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:55 am

    The fuckers won’t talk about it. 7 minutes to go…

    That’s what they’ll do; they’ll disappear it.

    The minister for the abc, some drone called fletcher will do nothing about it.

    Fletcher and tehan, the minister for the unis, including James Cook which is persecuting Peter Ridd at taxpayer expense are 2 of the biggest bludgers in parliament.

  39. Nick
    #3406970, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:56 am

    The fuckers won’t talk about it. 7 minutes to go…

    It’s almost fodder for a joke
    Q: how do you get the Left to forget about Pell?
    A: have the High Court exonerate him.

  40. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3406971, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:56 am

    8th Dan is on the last throws of the old thread talking shit.
    My question remains unanswered.

    WHAT DO YOU DO FOR A LIVING?

    Certainly nothing to do with the law!

  41. ac
    #3406972, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Morning all. Happy Easter.

    Hoping Cardinal Pell will sue the fat muffin Milligan and fellow ABC lowlifes for defamation.

  42. Old School Conservative
    #3406973, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Numbers, r u OK?

  43. Leigh Lowe
    #3406975, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:58 am

    The fuckers won’t talk about it. 7 minutes to go…

    They have developed a sudden interest in not mentioning it because it might trigger “victims”.
    After running it on high rotation for five years.

  44. johanna
    #3406976, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:58 am

    On Our Selection Chapter Six:

    On Our Selection
    Chapter VI
    Good Old Bess
    Steele Rudd

    SUPPER was over at Shingle Hut, and we were all seated round the fire—all except Joe. He was mousing. He stood on the sofa with one ear to the wall in a listening attitude, and brandished a table-fork. There were mice—mobs of them—between the slabs and the paper—layers of newspapers that had been pasted one on the other for years until they were an inch thick; and whenever Joe located a mouse he drove the fork into the wall and pinned it—or reckoned he did.

    Dad sat pensively at one corner of the fire-place—Dave at the other with his elbows on his knees and his chin resting in his palms.

    “Think you could ride a race, Dave?” asked Dad.

    “Yairs,” answered Dave, without taking his eyes off the fire, or his chin from his palms—“could, I suppose, if I’d a pair o’ lighter boots ’n these.”

    Again they reflected.

    Joe triumphantly held up the mutilated form of a murdered mouse and invited the household to “Look!” No one heeded him.

    “Would your Mother’s go on you?”

    “Might,” and Dave spat into the fire.

    “Anyway,” Dad went on, “we must have a go at this handicap with the old mare; it’s worth trying for, and, believe me, now! she’ll surprise a few of their flash hacks, will Bess.”

    “Yairs, she can go all right.” And Dave spat again into the fire.

    “Go! I’ve never known anything to keep up with her. Why, bless my soul, seventeen years ago, when old Redwood owned her, there was n’t a horse in the district could come within coo-ee of her. All she wants is a few feeds of corn and a gallop or two, and mark my words she’ll show some of them the way.”

    Some horse-races were being promoted by the shanty-keeper at the Overhaul—seven miles from our selection. They were the first of the kind held in the district, and the stake for the principal event was five pounds. It was n’t because Dad was a racing man or subject to turf hallucinations in any way that he thought of preparing Bess for the meeting. We sadly needed those five pounds, and, as Dad put it, if the mare could only win, it would be an easier and much quicker way of making a bit of money than waiting for a crop to grow.

    Bess was hobbled and put into a two-acre paddock near the house. We put her there because of her wisdom. She was a chestnut, full of villainy, an absolutely incorrigible old rogue. If at any time she was wanted when in the grass paddock, it required the lot of us from Dad down to yard her, as well as the dogs, and every other dog in the neighbourhood. Not that she had any brumby element in her—she would have been easier to yard if she had—but she would drive steadily enough, alone or with other horses, until she saw the yard, when she would turn and deliberately walk away. If we walked to head her she beat us by half a length; if we ran she ran, and stopped when we stopped. That was the aggravating part of her! When it was only to go to the store or the post-office that we wanted her, we could have walked there and back a dozen times before we could run her down; but, somehow, we generally preferred to work hard catching her rather than walk.

    When we had spent half the day hunting for the curry-comb, which we did n’t find, Dad began to rub Bess down with a corn-cob—a shelled one—and trim her up a bit. He pulled her tail and cut the hair off her heels with a knife; then he gave her some corn to eat, and told Joe he was to have a bundle of thistles cut for her every night. Now and again, while grooming her, Dad would step back a few paces and look upon her with pride.

    “There’s great breeding in the old mare,” he would say, “great breeding; look at the shoulder on her, and the loin she has; and where did ever you see a horse with the same nostril? Believe me, she’ll surprise a few of them!”

    We began to regard Bess with profound respect; hitherto we had been accustomed to pelt her with potatoes and blue-metal.

    Now read on

  45. 1735099
    #3406977, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:59 am

    This bloke saw it coming –

    Larry Brilliant says he doesn’t have a crystal ball. But 14 years ago, Brilliant, the epidemiologist who helped eradicate smallpox, spoke to a TED audience and described what the next pandemic would look like. At the time, it sounded almost too horrible to take seriously. “A billion people would get sick,” he said. “As many as 165 million people would die. There would be a global recession and depression, and the cost to our economy of $1 to $3 trillion would be far worse for everyone than merely 100 million people dying, because so many more people would lose their jobs and their health care benefits, that the consequences are almost unthinkable.”

    Now the unthinkable is here, and Brilliant, the Chairman of the board of Ending Pandemics, is sharing expertise with those on the front lines. We are a long way from 100 million deaths due to the novel coronavirus, but it has turned our world upside down. Brilliant is trying not to say “I told you so” too often. But he did tell us so, not only in talks and writings, but as the senior technical advisor for the pandemic horror film Contagion, now a top streaming selection for the homebound. Besides working with the World Health Organization in the effort to end smallpox, Brilliant, who is now 75, has fought flu, polio, and blindness; once led Google’s nonprofit wing, Google.org; co-founded the conferencing system the Well; and has traveled with the Grateful Dead.

  46. 8th Dan
    #3406978, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:59 am

    people want to hear what Pell has to say

    Nothing to say … according to the trial transcript.

    Suffer the little children.
    I see you, I hear you, I believe you.

  47. Knuckle Dragger
    #3406979, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:59 am

    ‘To root in skin sanctuary
    We have come to be danced.

    by J Mathieson’

    Bet that attribution at the end was an afterthought.

  48. 8th Dan
    #3406983, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:01 am

    “throws”, Tosser?

    throes

  49. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3406984, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:01 am

    8th Dan supports perjuring false accusers and corrupt police and prosecutors using faked “evidence”.

    What a good little German.

  50. dover_beach
    #3406985, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:02 am

    A pre-ordained farce.
    The HC re-tried the case while declining to look at all the evidence.

    LOL. Before the HC decision we were accused of deciding the case without having seen ‘all the evidence’ and now the seven justices are being accused of it. I knew I was in the best of company!

  53. woolfe
    #3406989, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Oh, really sorry to hear, the jobs will come back.

    I was contracting for nearly 4 years and have just been replaced by an employee. Obviously i was doing a bad job and it took that long to figure out!

  54. cohenite
    #3406990, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Dickless is still looking for his dick.

  55. Leigh Lowe
    #3406991, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Danielle QC strikes again.
    How dead is scumbag Ricky Slater?
    Is Ben Batterham still in jail?

  56. dover_beach
    #3406992, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:05 am

    So, no mention of the Pell v Establishment, 7-0, HC victory on Insiders. Scum and lees.

  57. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3406993, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:05 am

    All good news Leigh but has Vivian Waller been disbarred yet?

  58. Knuckle Dragger
    #3406996, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:06 am

    ‘Nothing to say … according to the trial transcript.’

    Having once again failed in every endeavour yesterday, the cheeky rosy-cheeked little girly now reverts to her previously oft-demonstrated miniscule knowledge of matters legal.

    Pell had nothing to say. That is correct. Because it is his right, as it would be yours, to say nothing at trial.

    The HCA doesn’t have to look at video evidence. One, because its value isn’t nearly as probative as evidence given in person, and two – the question before the HCA was if there was reasonable doubt that the bloke could have – not merely committed, mind you – could have committed those offences.

    Seven HCA judges upheld the appeal. None dissented.

    You colossal spastic.

  59. calli
    #3406998, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Saw this on the ded fred. Couldn’t resist re-posting here. Thanks Mitch.

    If you’re familiar with a little thing called the internet, you probably know about Karens. Unfamiliar with the Karen phenomenon? Urban Dictionary basically defines a Karen as an entitled middle-aged white woman with a bob haircut who is always demanding to speak to the manager.

    I was accosted by a bunch of Karens who were not happy with last week’s column – and you better believe they asked to speak to my bloody manager.

    I hadn’t dealt with that many Karens since I worked at a Sunglass Hut.

    What’s the collective noun for a group of Karens? A value pack of Karens.

    We all know Karens. Some are even called Karen.

    🙂

  60. 8th Dan
    #3407000, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Slater is free.
    His killer is not.
    But his killers partner (not wife) is.

  61. Old School Conservative
    #3407001, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:08 am

    The holy grail of our lockdown is to “flatten the curve”.
    Now that’s not good enough.

    Michael McCormack has warned Australians not to become complacent with social distancing and isolation requirements because of the country’s lowering COVID-19 infection rate. (The Australian)

  62. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3407003, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:09 am

    You’re a delusional fucking whacko Septimus/Robbie Mac/Grigory/8th Dan.

  63. calli
    #3407004, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Update on my Easter Day “grazing pattern” (h/t Worried Nutritionists).

    The Lindt bunny is now missing his face.

  64. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3407005, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:10 am

    THE GEORGE PELL I SAW YESTERDAY
    Andrew Bolt, Herald Sun
    April 12, 2020 9:27am
    Subscriber only

    I talked to Cardinal George Pell yesterday, after he was freed from jail after serving 405 days for a crime he could not have committed.

    The interview will be shown on Sky News on Tuesday at 7pm, but I should tell his many concerned supporters about the man I saw and how he seems to be coping.

    He is not a broken man. At times angry, and rightly, at the astonishing failures – to put it mildly – of state institutions that had hounded him into jail and kept him there. What he said of them I will leave to Tuesday.

    He also looked tired and older, and was much thinner. But he is also remarkably strong. I think his faith has been critical there.

    He seemed to have been sustained by all the mail and prayers he received, and by the remarkable support of fellow prisoners.

    That said, he said things about his future that suggest he is retiring from the culture wars of which he’s now been such a great casualty. I can’t be sure about that. These are early days and he seemed, naturally, to be struggling to adjust to all that has happened.

    I can’t be sure that he will resist for long the call to struggle. But he is soon to turn 79, and can be forgiven for thinking he has done as much as may be called for from any man.

    He smiled a lot. In my three hours with him, only one hour of which was the interview, he was at his most passionate and happy when discussing Biblical texts and history over lunch. As we waited for the set up, he kept diving away for books and references to support our discussion of Job, for instance – the meaning of that most aposite book, and the date it was supposed to have been written.

    He lives for now in the grounds of a seminary – in a comfortable cottage that is very simply furnished. One room has been converted into his private chapel, with the altar covered with a cloth on which has been embroidered his favorite words from the Bible: Be Not Afraid.

  65. Knuckle Dragger
    #3407006, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:10 am

    ‘At the time, it sounded almost too horrible to take seriously. “A billion people would get sick,” he said. “As many as 165 million people would die.’

    Are you sure he really ‘saw this coming’?

    ______

    As an aside, you can tell it’s Easter. Newly emboldened, Australia’s greatest rifle-dropper and the Boo Boo to his Yogi Bear are out and about.

    Clearly, there is Popery afoot.

  66. calli
    #3407008, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Clearly, there is Popery afoot.

    Ahhh. That explains my craving for chocolate.

  67. thefrollickingmole
    #3407009, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Is turgid/moist still jacking it to dead people fantasies?

  68. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3407010, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:12 am

    As an aside, you can tell it’s Easter. Newly emboldened, Australia’s greatest rifle-dropper and the Boo Boo to his Yogi Bear are out and about.

    Pay that one, K.D.

  69. 8th Dan
    #3407011, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Boo Boo is from Burrumbuttock.
    (I can’t spell Murrumbateman)

  70. Knuckle Dragger
    #3407015, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:16 am

    ‘Slater is free.
    His killer is not.
    But his killers partner (not wife) is.’

    I reckon I’ve figured this out. Batterham’s missus (or ex-missus) has been remarkably thrown into the mix time and again by Danielle, and only by Danielle over this whole saga.

    She (Danielle) knows them. Batterham used to smack around Danielle at school, and while Danielle always held a flame for the now ex-Mrs Batterham she waltzed off and porked Benny boy because he was better at footy, or something very similar.

    Am I in the ballpark here, sweetie?

    How’s the Jack Dancer?

  71. calli
    #3407017, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:19 am

    If I hear “we are adjusting to the New Normal” again, I will reach into the TV and strangle the ponce who utters it.

    This. Is. Not. Normal.

    It will never be “Normal”. Whoever thinks it is “Normal” is dangerously abnormal and needs watching.

  72. MemoryFault
    #3407018, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Today started out so well.

    I sorted out some personal matters last night, and woke up this morning full of happiness and a good attitude towards life in general I posted the song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”, to try and help set the right mood for this day. I greeted everyone with a smiling “Haply Easter”. I was looking forward to spending a day with my family and grandkids.

    Then along came one of this blog’s resident sicko prick bastards, to make yet another sicko prick comment about my late wife Marilyn. Now I think I’ll spend the day getting drunk instead.

    Thanks bespoke. Someday i hope I can return the favour.
    In person.

  74. Mater
    #3407020, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:22 am

    This bloke saw it coming –

    “A billion people would get sick,” he said. “As many as 165 million people would die. There would be a global recession and depression, and the cost to our economy of $1 to $3 trillion would be far worse for everyone than merely 100 million people dying, because so many more people would lose their jobs and their health care benefits, that the consequences are almost unthinkable.”

    Isn’t this the very point that you’ve been denying?

  75. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3407021, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Imagine being so miserable that on Easter Sunday that you provoke strangers on the internet by defending the crimes of a convicted r&post and would be child r&post and maybe child killer, who was killed in the commission of his would be crime.

    He is like to the Rosemary West of this blog.

    I pray to God he doesn’t own a Bichon Frise.

  76. calli
    #3407022, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:23 am

    MV. It’s a blog. It’s pretty much imaginary people letting off steam about this and that.

    Some of the steam is intelligent. Some is funny. Some is wierd.

    Have a beautiful day – it definitely is lovely in my neck of the woods.

    God is having a little joke, too. A fine Easter and we are all “inside”. Usually it’s pouring.

  77. thefrollickingmole
    #3407023, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Moist/turgid.

    First post of the day about rooting.
    2nd post about dead people.

    Not a good person
    sexually strange.
    Skinsuit energy.
    Believe me

  78. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3407024, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Megan was not joking.

    This Samsung spell checker is atrocious.

    It is actually worse than MS Word.

  79. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3407026, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Now I think I’ll spend the day getting drunk instead.

    Nolli Illegitimatum Se Carborundum, Memory Fault . Don’t ever let the bastards grind you down!

  80. Leigh Lowe
    #3407028, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:25 am

    8th Dan

    #3407000, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Slater is free.

    Uh-oh.
    Googlery has been grave robbing again.

  81. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3407029, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Slater was a large lad, I wonder if he was a size 14?

  82. bespoke
    #3407030, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Then along came one of this blog’s resident sicko prick bastards, to make yet another sicko prick comment about my late wife Marilyn.

    Another lie.

  83. feelthebern
    #3407031, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Grigs, how long can leave a body in the ground before you dig it up for skin suit purposes?

