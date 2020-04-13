Breaking news …

Posted on 6:41 pm, April 13, 2020 by currencylad

Tim Blair:

T-Day Looms
Tension builds as the release of Malcolm Turnbull’s autobiography draws near. How many people will ignore social distancing rules to secure their copy? How many will be trampled to death as frenzied crowds storm bookstores?

 
A dangerous situation. We need to shut down the Liberal Wets market. Immediately.

14 Responses to Breaking news …

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3409690, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Wets markets !! love it ! wonder if he will tell us how much he made pout of twirly light globes and ruinables ?.and how much money o[is in the Caymans account? Where he hid the knife he stabbed Abbot in the back with ? His failed applo]ications to join the alp, all three of them ? So many questions without answers ?

  3. Rafe Champion
    #3409704, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    I thought it was selling at remainder prices already.

  4. Rafe Champion
    #3409712, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Will it be in vacuum sealed plastic to be sure it is safe to touch? And what is the guarantee?

  5. bemused
    #3409718, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    One can only guess that what Lord Farquaad has had ghost written on his behalf will make him appear like Prince Charming himself.

  6. John64
    #3409722, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Mick Trumble is the only man who’s ever ghost written his own book.

  7. Exit Stage Right
    #3409723, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    The Miserable Ghost will probably get an exemption from Social Distancing rules and also become the 5th acceptable essential reason to be out and about in this time of lock down.
    I would like to attend his book launch, but The Palace Chook and The Berk won’t let me across the border.

  8. a happy little debunker
    #3409727, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Expensive toilet paper is still only toilet paper.

  9. Leo G
    #3409737, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    How many people will ignore social distancing rules to secure their copy?

    Just see the bigger picture from Melbourne Athenaeum: $70 a head for the seat, $55 for the hardback and $1652 for the on-the-spot.

  10. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3409739, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Soon as it gets cheap enough Ill buy a few copies to use as arse paper!

  11. H B Bear
    #3409741, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    I can hear the excuses already.

    Can you see a pattern here?

  12. dopey
    #3409743, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    And how he brought up that wonderful son of his.

  13. Scott Osmond
    #3409769, posted on April 13, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Don’t need to read it. Memememe! oh and I could have done so much if only I’d been given a chance. Turnfilth is a self-serving arsehole. What will the subtitle be? Potential greatness betrayed?

  14. candy
    #3409784, posted on April 13, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    It’s probably quite interesting if you want to read about Cabinet meetings, betrayals, spills etc,
    the conservatives vs. the greenie wets and all that jazz, the bad Tony Abbott and Peter Dutton who ruined his career.

