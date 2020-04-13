Daniel Andrews: I see you; I hear you; I fine you

Operational Sentinel reaped more than $261,000 in revenue from the latest batch of fines.

Another 158 fines were dished out to Victorians disobeying stay at home orders on Easter Sunday.

Police cannot confirm if fines were issued to mourners paying respects at Victorian cemeteries over the Easter weekend.

In a statement issued to the Herald Sun, police said they sent “clear instructions” to its members last week.

“Discretion is to be used if people are attending the cemetery to pay their respects to loved ones,” a police spokeswoman said.

“At this stage we are unable to confirm whether any fines have been issued. However, as per our process, all fines in relation to the Chief Health Officer directions will be reviewed to determine whether they should be withdrawn or whether it was more appropriate to issue a warning.

“In the case of people visiting cemeteries, in the absence of any other factors which may have led to an infringement being issued, these fines will be withdrawn.”

It follows a report on 3AW’s Rumour File about Victorians allegedly copping on the spot fines for laying flowers at a northern suburbs cemetery on Easter Sunday.

When asked about the issue, Premier Daniel Andrews said it was necessary to verify with Victoria Police if people had been fined first before he weighed in.

CEO of the Greater Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust Deb Ganderton said while visitor access to cemeteries was “still possible” she urged visitors to “stay at home unless absolutely necessary” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these difficult times, restrictions are in place at our cemeteries,” Ms Ganderton said.

“Unless attending a funeral, we urge visitors to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.”

Ms Ganderton said funerals were limited to no more than 10 mourners and their indoors mausoleums had been closed from April 8 until further notice.

“Visitor access to cemeteries is still possible,” she said.

“The limit on gatherings of two people applies strictly across all GMCT cemeteries and memorial parks, and visitors must observe appropriate social distancing.”