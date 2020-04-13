Daniel Andrews: I see you; I hear you; I fine you

Another 158 fines were dished out to Victorians disobeying stay at home orders on Easter Sunday.
Operational Sentinel reaped more than $261,000 in revenue from the latest batch of fines.
Police cannot confirm if fines were issued to mourners paying respects at Victorian cemeteries over the Easter weekend.
In a statement issued to the Herald Sun, police said they sent “clear instructions” to its members last week.
“Discretion is to be used if people are attending the cemetery to pay their respects to loved ones,” a police spokeswoman said.
“At this stage we are unable to confirm whether any fines have been issued. However, as per our process, all fines in relation to the Chief Health Officer directions will be reviewed to determine whether they should be withdrawn or whether it was more appropriate to issue a warning.
“In the case of people visiting cemeteries, in the absence of any other factors which may have led to an infringement being issued, these fines will be withdrawn.”
It follows a report on 3AW’s Rumour File about Victorians allegedly copping on the spot fines for laying flowers at a northern suburbs cemetery on Easter Sunday.
When asked about the issue, Premier Daniel Andrews said it was necessary to verify with Victoria Police if people had been fined first before he weighed in.
CEO of the Greater Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust Deb Ganderton said while visitor access to cemeteries was “still possible” she urged visitors to “stay at home unless absolutely necessary” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During these difficult times, restrictions are in place at our cemeteries,” Ms Ganderton said.
“Unless attending a funeral, we urge visitors to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.”
Ms Ganderton said funerals were limited to no more than 10 mourners and their indoors mausoleums had been closed from April 8 until further notice.
“Visitor access to cemeteries is still possible,” she said.
“The limit on gatherings of two people applies strictly across all GMCT cemeteries and memorial parks, and visitors must observe appropriate social distancing.”
Update: Remember we’re all in this together. John Black writing in The Australian:
Any government that thinks voters are going to put up with this sort of enforcement overreach in the longer term needs to get out more. Literally.
We know from our early profiling that our first wave of casualties and carriers was dominated by our inner-urban wealthy elites, regular visitors to western Europe and the ski fields of Japan and the US, along with highly mobile 20-something students living in higher-density urban areas, and backpackers.
Mainstream suburban families — the ones putting up with all the asinine interpretations of hastily cobbled together laws are clean as a whistle, as far as unknown positives are concerned. No wonder they’re getting cranky.
Went for a walk at Queens Park in the naughty bad eastern suburbs of Sydney yesterday where we are rule breakers. It was like a scene out of the Truman Show.
Democracy. Good and hard.
Don't note for Marxists and complain about Marxism.
Looks like the Chief Health Officer is running the state of Victoria, according to Premier Andrews.
The thing about power, it’s like fire. If you don’t respect it, it will burn you. Andrews doesn’t respect Victorians; he is not wise, he is unfit for power.
No doubt the torrent of email hitting his MPs inboxes will make them very nervous. I doubt Andrews will be Premier in 2021.




WA seems like a different world to the fascist police states of NSW and Victoria.
I rode through Karrakatta Cemetery yesterday and it was full of families visiting the dead, like any normal Easter.
Went to the park with friends and drank beers while the kids played in the afternoon.
Normal shit.


Chief Health Officer is Brett Sutton. That’s him with the Hunchback. These guys are running the show.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Victoria from 16 March 2020 until midnight on 11 May 2020 to manage coronavirus (COVID-19). This provides the Chief Health Officer with additional powers to issue directions to help contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and keep Victorians safe.
https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/state-emergency

