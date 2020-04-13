Is the curve flat enough for you?

Posted on 10:06 am, April 13, 2020 by Steve Kates

This graph shows new cases of COVID-19 in Australia by date of notification. See the Description field on the publication page for a full description.

Total deaths have now risen to 61 in a population of 25 million.

This is the Australian figures taken from here.

5 Responses to Is the curve flat enough for you?

  1. John Bayley
    #3408797, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Total deaths have now risen to 61 in a population of 25 million.

    And how many of those who died had multiple other health issues?
    Yeah, I thought so.
    Totally worth destroying the economy.

  2. MPH
    #3408799, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:13 am

    At some point you realise that the current state of affairs is the goal and that the politicians are actually enjoying it.

    Has anyone in any position of power discussed what a reversal looks like? Any kind of exit strategy or decision criteria for changing things? These overconfident assertions of saving lives can only go so long before the population realises they are being had.

  3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3408801, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:14 am

    it only takes a single infection to kickstart the curve again…

  4. teddy bear
    #3408812, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Careful what you ask for because knowing them they will probably just completely open the borders up again with insufficient controls to import it once more.

  5. Bdf
    #3408827, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Havent heard flatten da curve for a while now. The goal posts have moved. Todays approved messages are…

    Growing fears of second wave

    Experts warn not to be complacent

    Worst is still to come

    Winter is the real danger

    We can’t pretend it is over

