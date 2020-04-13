Is the curve flat enough for you?

Total deaths have now risen to 61 in a population of 25 million.
This is the Australian figures taken from here.
A sugar tax would just be more calories for our obese government.
And how many of those who died had multiple other health issues?
Yeah, I thought so.
Totally worth destroying the economy.
At some point you realise that the current state of affairs is the goal and that the politicians are actually enjoying it.
Has anyone in any position of power discussed what a reversal looks like? Any kind of exit strategy or decision criteria for changing things? These overconfident assertions of saving lives can only go so long before the population realises they are being had.
it only takes a single infection to kickstart the curve again…
Careful what you ask for because knowing them they will probably just completely open the borders up again with insufficient controls to import it once more.
Havent heard flatten da curve for a while now. The goal posts have moved. Todays approved messages are…
Growing fears of second wave
Experts warn not to be complacent
Worst is still to come
Winter is the real danger
We can’t pretend it is over