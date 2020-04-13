Monday Forum: April 13, 2020

Posted on 10:00 am, April 13, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

68 Responses to Monday Forum: April 13, 2020

  3. Some History
    #3408777, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:01 am

    That’s an actual 1 st. 🙂

  5. calli
    #3408783, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Okay. Start the party. I’m here now.

  6. mh
    #3408784, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Less embedded music videos please.

    Sinc doesn’t like them.

  7. Tom
    #3408786, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:03 am

    ‘Toon is a great get, Doomlord!

  8. Mitch M.
    #3408787, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:04 am

    This series of videos is short and informative. They do their homework.

  9. Anne
    #3408788, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:04 am

    RedPill

    Viruses are man-made, self replicating nanotechnology.

  10. lotocoti
    #3408790, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:05 am

    My vessel is healthy.
    Request free pratique.

  11. Roger
    #3408791, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:06 am

    So, what are the most important “learnings” we can “take away” from this, world leaders?

    How about…

    You can have your globalised world or you can have wet markets in China.

    But you can’t have both.

    Over to you.

  12. calli
    #3408792, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Vale Tim (and you can annoy mh while you’re at it)

  13. Roger W
    #3408794, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:08 am

    “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.”
    ― George Orwell, 1984

  14. candy
    #3408795, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Crazy stuff those young guys eating pizza in a car getting harassed and fined by the Corona Police.
    Even crazier that some people think this should be the new normal.
    I guess some folk just like to be controlled, and only feel happy if they are controlled and supervised.

  15. Knuckle Dragger
    #3408796, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:09 am

    ‘Viruses are man made, self-replicating nanotechnology.’

    Was that it? That was the big red pill? Ah geez, Doris Downer.

    Where did the 500 million kids in underground prisons get to? Are they all unsealing sealed indictments?

  16. mh
    #3408798, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:12 am

    That won’t annoy me Calli.

  19. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3408805, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Anne

    I for one would like to be a pioneer and entrepreneur.

    Even in somewhere like Antarctica.

    What’s this red pill?

    I see Antarctica as a land of opportunity, especially with mining, but also for giving species like Poley Bears and Snow Leopards a second chance.

    Why isn’t this feasible?

  21. MemoryFault
    #3408809, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Great cartoon, Doomlord.

    But I’m afraid the true meaning of it will be lost on most here at Social Distancing School of Dance.
    They are all too busy right now, learning the Self-Isolation Shuffle.

  23. Knuckle Dragger
    #3408818, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:21 am

    That’s a cracker, mh.

  24. Leigh Lowe
    #3408819, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Worth repeating:-

    Quarantine is when you restrict the movement of sick people
    Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people
    Stupidity is when you can’t tell the difference.

  25. Struth
    #3408820, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Quarantine is when you restrict the movement of sick people

    FREEDOM

    is when you endorse the movement of healthy people, many of whom could be carrying a deadly infectious virus.

    Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people, based on what they “may” have, and stupidity is not seeing it as tyrannical.
    I hereby restrict you to your home Numbers, you may have AIDS, syphilis, Leprosy, or fatal wanker’s cramp.
    We’ll let you know when you can come out, oh and we feel you need to turn your computer off, for your own good of course.

    FIFY.

  26. calli
    #3408821, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:22 am

    That won’t annoy me Calli.

    How could it? 🙂

    Back in the days when comedy was silly, and slapstick, and just full of innocent fun. They did make some cutting cultural commentary, but it was never laboured.

    I will always remember Tim as Evita in a white ballgown, singing to the checkout chicks – “Don’t cry for me Marge and Tina”.

  29. custard
    #3408825, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:24 am

    I pinched that cartoon Doomlord. Thankyou for sharing.

  30. bespoke
    #3408828, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Back in the days when comedy was silly, and slapstick, and just full of innocent fun. They did make some cutting cultural commentary, but it was never laboured.

    I miss those days.

  31. Struth
    #3408830, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Quarantine is when you restrict the movement of sick people
    Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people
    Stupidity is when you can’t tell the difference,
    And if you’re restricted based on what you “may” have, what you have, won’t be freedom.

  33. cohenite
    #3408832, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:27 am

    The troll was whinging on the last thread:

    I worked for years at a range of private sector jobs (picking tobacco, factory work) during my student days,

    The troll working during his student days:

  34. Anne
    #3408833, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:28 am

    @FLOTUS posts a montage of children’s drawings of Easter Eggs.

    The last one has a ‘Q’ top left. Kek.

  35. incoherent rambler
    #3408837, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Prediction for today:

    Air traffic with the PRC will be restored before our right to eat pizza in the car.

  36. 1735099
    #3408838, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Worth repeating:-
    Quarantine is when you restrict the movement of sick people.
    Tyranny is when you endorse the movement of healthy people, many of whom could be carrying a deadly infectious virus.
    Stupidity is when you can’t tell the difference.

  37. incoherent rambler
    #3408839, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Maybe it was the pineapple that the cops objected to.

  38. Struth
    #3408840, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Should always scroll before posting numbers……………………..you idiot.

  39. mh
    #3408841, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Knuckle Dragger
    #3408818, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:21 am
    That’s a cracker, mh.

    I spotted it on Clive Hamilton’s twitter account!

  40. calli
    #3408842, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:33 am

    From Roger’s Rolling Stone link

    It takes me a minute to realize that it’s Greta. She is 17, but could pass for 12. I can’t quite square the fiery speaker with the micro teen in front of me. She seems in need of protection.
    Of course, this is emphatically wrong. Greta Thunberg has Asperger’s, which, she says, gives her pinpoint focus on climate minutiae while parrying and discarding even the smallest attempt at flattery.

    Yeah, yeah. We know. She’s a Magical Aspy, like the fictional ”The Good Doctor”. Special insights and all.

    The cover reminds me of a Chinese propaganda poster. I wonder if it’s intentional.

  41. lotocoti
    #3408843, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:34 am

    but also for giving species like Poley Bears and Snow Leopards a second chance.
    Why isn’t this feasible?

    Fair enough for the Snow Leopards, but for the Poleys you’d have to overturn the Treaty of Pennan which ended the millennia long war between Polar Bears and Penguins.
    That’s why there are no Penguins in the Arctic.
    Polar Bears trigger their insatiable blood-lust.

  42. custard
    #3408844, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:36 am

    This Vietnam bloke really is a piece of work isn’t he?

  44. Linden
    #3408846, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:37 am

    The ‘Made in China’ stamp insignia replaced by the UN one!

  45. lotocoti
    #3408848, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:39 am

    If you’re carrying a deadly infectious virus, you most definitely aren’t healthy.

  46. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3408849, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:39 am

    This Vietnam bloke really is a piece of work isn’t he?

    Did you know he’d written a book? It’s the only book about the Australian involvement in Vietnam I’ve never bothered to read.

  47. incoherent rambler
    #3408851, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Is it legal to sit in my car with 3 blow up dolls?

  48. mh
    #3408853, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:43 am

    The nurses might be ‘angels’, but the NHS is a rolled gold disaster.

    Terrified NHS staff beg for more PPE as more health workers die from coronavirus

    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11384930/nhs-staff-beg-ppe-health-workers-die-coronavirus/

  49. 8th Dan
    #3408854, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:43 am

    We are all in danger I believe. Could be wrong … would very happily be wrong.

    Tel … I liked Twelve Monkeys too.
    But, you may be onto something here.
    A 2nd wave of the virus is likely
    After the current restrictions are lifted.

  50. Struth
    #3408856, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Is it legal to sit in my car with 3 blow up dolls?

    Are you in the front seat, or the back?

  51. mh
    #3408857, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:44 am

    incoherent rambler
    #3408851, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:41 am
    Is it legal to sit in my car with 3 blow up dolls?

    Depends where you are parked.

  52. Nick
    #3408858, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Air traffic with the PRC will be restored before our right to eat pizza in the car.

    Australians from Wuhan are already returning by air. Then 14 days of quarantine.

  53. Cardimona
    #3408859, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:45 am

    No, Cardimona.
    I have a problem with rank stupidity and mindless fear allowing people to be led up the garden path like mindless automatons.
    So far in this country the dreaded undeadly moronvirus has killed less actual citizens than any other “normal” ‘flu has in the same time, and in response to this non-event we have suspended Rule of Law, cancelled representative democracy, thrown three million people out of work, bankrupted the nation, and introduced martial law, just for starters, and people like you are falling over yourselves to cooperate.
    And then call your efforts a “protest”.

    Seriously, MV?
    You call an unusual new disease that most definitely caused some major issues in China the “the dreaded undeadly moronvirus” and then ridicule those of us trying to push back against the predictable leftist power-grab riding on its back?

  54. MemoryFault
    #3408860, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:45 am

    It’s the only book about the Australian involvement in Vietnam I’ve never bothered to read.

    Good morning Zulu.
    Of course you have read it. He has reproduced it here at the Cat in serialised form so many times now, most of us know the text off by heart.

    A bit like having to learn Shakespeare back in high school.

  55. Boambee John
    #3408861, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:45 am

    I spotted it on Clive Hamilton’s twitter account!

    When the scales dropped from Clive’s eyes, they really dropped!

  56. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3408862, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Annie!

    I am a red blooded man who wants a good red pillin’

    Give it to me!

    (Who among you remembers the mitsis?)

  57. Some History
    #3408864, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Easy listening

    Starship – Sara (Official Music Video)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32ScTb6_KHg
    .

    Starship – Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now (Official Music Video)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wxyN3z9PL4
    .

  58. Leigh Lowe
    #3408865, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:46 am

    1735099

    #3408838, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Worth repeating

    Wow!
    Spud repeating something!
    Is this a first?

  59. incoherent rambler
    #3408866, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Back seat, in the carpark.
    A cop has just asked the one in the driver’s seat to “blow into this”. She could be in trouble.

  60. Struth
    #3408867, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Is it legal to sit in my car with 3 blow up dolls?

    I’ve just looked it up.
    If they are white dolls, no, but if they are aboriginal dolls going to a deflation ceremony, you can have as many as you like.

  63. MemoryFault
    #3408872, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:51 am

    that most definitely caused some major issues in China

    My apologies Cardimona, I must have missed it.
    When did you say you moved to China?

  64. incoherent rambler
    #3408874, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:54 am

    The reason we don’t have an exit plan from Dan of the (un)Dead’s martial law is because it is never going to end.

    Viktoristan – The Stasi State

  65. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3408875, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Annie

    Remember your ATL Carver.

    Don’t imagine too much, but give me the goddamned daytime dimetapp!

  66. 1735099
    #3408877, posted on April 13, 2020 at 10:56 am

    “Only the vulnerable are at risk”.
    Your “vulnerable” is my immune compromised wife, my seventy year old brother, my two sisters in their sixties, and the eight year old disabled child (Cri de Chat syndrome) of a work colleague.
    For those who post here about abortion, the hypocrisy is mind blowing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.