Liberty Quote
It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.— Voltaire
-
-
Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1 st
eleventy
That’s an actual 1 st. 🙂
Air hellair.
Okay. Start the party. I’m here now.
Less embedded music videos please.
Sinc doesn’t like them.
‘Toon is a great get, Doomlord!
This series of videos is short and informative. They do their homework.
RedPill
Viruses are man-made, self replicating nanotechnology.
My vessel is healthy.
Request free pratique.
So, what are the most important “learnings” we can “take away” from this, world leaders?
How about…
You can have your globalised world or you can have wet markets in China.
But you can’t have both.
Over to you.
Vale Tim (and you can annoy mh while you’re at it)
“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.”
― George Orwell, 1984
Crazy stuff those young guys eating pizza in a car getting harassed and fined by the Corona Police.
Even crazier that some people think this should be the new normal.
I guess some folk just like to be controlled, and only feel happy if they are controlled and supervised.
‘Viruses are man made, self-replicating nanotechnology.’
Was that it? That was the big red pill? Ah geez, Doris Downer.
Where did the 500 million kids in underground prisons get to? Are they all unsealing sealed indictments?
That won’t annoy me Calli.
2nd
Another great ‘toon.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ET6OrlZXgAAIlrr?format=jpg&name=900×900
Anne
I for one would like to be a pioneer and entrepreneur.
Even in somewhere like Antarctica.
What’s this red pill?
I see Antarctica as a land of opportunity, especially with mining, but also for giving species like Poley Bears and Snow Leopards a second chance.
Why isn’t this feasible?
4 th
Great cartoon, Doomlord.
But I’m afraid the true meaning of it will be lost on most here at Social Distancing School of Dance.
They are all too busy right now, learning the Self-Isolation Shuffle.
Top 25!
That’s a cracker, mh.
Worth repeating:-
FREEDOM
Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people, based on what they “may” have, and stupidity is not seeing it as tyrannical.
I hereby restrict you to your home Numbers, you may have AIDS, syphilis, Leprosy, or fatal wanker’s cramp.
We’ll let you know when you can come out, oh and we feel you need to turn your computer off, for your own good of course.
FIFY.
How could it? 🙂
Back in the days when comedy was silly, and slapstick, and just full of innocent fun. They did make some cutting cultural commentary, but it was never laboured.
I will always remember Tim as Evita in a white ballgown, singing to the checkout chicks – “Don’t cry for me Marge and Tina”.
From WIP
https://imgur.com/ms0pzbV
She’s finally made it…on the cover of The Rolling Stone
I pinched that cartoon Doomlord. Thankyou for sharing.
I miss those days.
Quarantine is when you restrict the movement of sick people
Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people
Stupidity is when you can’t tell the difference,
And if you’re restricted based on what you “may” have, what you have, won’t be freedom.
This Ends
DAWN
ANZAC DAY
2020
The troll was whinging on the last thread:
The troll working during his student days:
@FLOTUS posts a montage of children’s drawings of Easter Eggs.
The last one has a ‘Q’ top left. Kek.
Prediction for today:
Air traffic with the PRC will be restored before our right to eat pizza in the car.
Worth repeating:-
Quarantine is when you restrict the movement of sick people.
Tyranny is when you endorse the movement of healthy people, many of whom could be carrying a deadly infectious virus.
Stupidity is when you can’t tell the difference.
Maybe it was the pineapple that the cops objected to.
Should always scroll before posting numbers……………………..you idiot.
I spotted it on Clive Hamilton’s twitter account!
From Roger’s Rolling Stone link
Yeah, yeah. We know. She’s a Magical Aspy, like the fictional ”The Good Doctor”. Special insights and all.
The cover reminds me of a Chinese propaganda poster. I wonder if it’s intentional.
Fair enough for the Snow Leopards, but for the Poleys you’d have to overturn the Treaty of Pennan which ended the millennia long war between Polar Bears and Penguins.
That’s why there are no Penguins in the Arctic.
Polar Bears trigger their insatiable blood-lust.
This Vietnam bloke really is a piece of work isn’t he?
This is a phone company.
The ‘Made in China’ stamp insignia replaced by the UN one!
If you’re carrying a deadly infectious virus, you most definitely aren’t healthy.
Did you know he’d written a book? It’s the only book about the Australian involvement in Vietnam I’ve never bothered to read.
Is it legal to sit in my car with 3 blow up dolls?
The nurses might be ‘angels’, but the NHS is a rolled gold disaster.
Terrified NHS staff beg for more PPE as more health workers die from coronavirus
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11384930/nhs-staff-beg-ppe-health-workers-die-coronavirus/
Tel … I liked Twelve Monkeys too.
But, you may be onto something here.
A 2nd wave of the virus is likely
After the current restrictions are lifted.
Are you in the front seat, or the back?
Depends where you are parked.
Australians from Wuhan are already returning by air. Then 14 days of quarantine.
Seriously, MV?
You call an unusual new disease that most definitely caused some major issues in China the “the dreaded undeadly moronvirus” and then ridicule those of us trying to push back against the predictable leftist power-grab riding on its back?
Good morning Zulu.
Of course you have read it. He has reproduced it here at the Cat in serialised form so many times now, most of us know the text off by heart.
A bit like having to learn Shakespeare back in high school.
I spotted it on Clive Hamilton’s twitter account!
When the scales dropped from Clive’s eyes, they really dropped!
Annie!
I am a red blooded man who wants a good red pillin’
Give it to me!
(Who among you remembers the mitsis?)
Easy listening
Starship – Sara (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32ScTb6_KHg
.
Starship – Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wxyN3z9PL4
.
Wow!
Spud repeating something!
Is this a first?
Back seat, in the carpark.
A cop has just asked the one in the driver’s seat to “blow into this”. She could be in trouble.
I’ve just looked it up.
If they are white dolls, no, but if they are aboriginal dolls going to a deflation ceremony, you can have as many as you like.
For when Franky has too many little red pills
https://youtu.be/XPLqDC52FBY
For the numerical goon
https://youtu.be/x4Wwq9_zn_c
My apologies Cardimona, I must have missed it.
When did you say you moved to China?
The reason we don’t have an exit plan from Dan of the (un)Dead’s martial law is because it is never going to end.
Viktoristan – The Stasi State
Annie
Remember your ATL Carver.
Don’t imagine too much, but give me the goddamned daytime dimetapp!
“Only the vulnerable are at risk”.
Your “vulnerable” is my immune compromised wife, my seventy year old brother, my two sisters in their sixties, and the eight year old disabled child (Cri de Chat syndrome) of a work colleague.
For those who post here about abortion, the hypocrisy is mind blowing.
All deaths from the chunk virus are bad but this is a bad death:
COVID-19 Kills Renowned Princeton Mathematician, ‘Game Of Life’ Inventor John Conway In 3 Days
Then stay at home.