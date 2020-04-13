Nero, Diocletian, Attila, Robespierre, Stalin, Hitler, VicPol …

The Catholic Church buried them all. But can it survive a tantrum by David Marr’s letter-writing partner?



I wrote to the Sydney archdiocese … Over five carefully considered A4 pages I condemned the church as cruel on abortion, euthanasia and suicide; as malign on contraception; recalcitrant on women; degenerate and prurient on gays and sex; and as criminal on child sex abuse. I wasn’t a Catholic and wanted any relevant records amended to protect me from the church, and to protect its members from ever mistaking me for a Catholic.

And then … nothing. It took two more chase-up letters over three months to rouse any response. When it came I was presented – without consultation – with that familiar vague undertaking to formally note on the baptismal register my desire to leave.

“Desire to leave” is a slippery formula – a small nod to an intention that preserves the church’s position: yes, you’d like to leave but actually … you can’t. It sidesteps the facts: you have left and you are not Catholic.

I wanted more than “desire to leave”. I demanded my own form of words on the baptismal register…

Faced with the threat of a civil complaint and being hauled before the office of the Australian information commissioner, [damnatio ad bestias – C.L.] the archdiocese suddenly – after 10 months and 10 letters – relented. A photocopy of my baptismal register entry arrived with a handwritten inscription of my own little prayer of disassociation: “Considers himself not a Catholic and wants not to be dealt with as one.”