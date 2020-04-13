Nero, Diocletian, Attila, Robespierre, Stalin, Hitler, VicPol …

The Catholic Church buried them all. But can it survive a tantrum by David Marr’s letter-writing partner?
I wrote to the Sydney archdiocese … Over five carefully considered A4 pages I condemned the church as cruel on abortion, euthanasia and suicide; as malign on contraception; recalcitrant on women; degenerate and prurient on gays and sex; and as criminal on child sex abuse. I wasn’t a Catholic and wanted any relevant records amended to protect me from the church, and to protect its members from ever mistaking me for a Catholic.
And then … nothing. It took two more chase-up letters over three months to rouse any response. When it came I was presented – without consultation – with that familiar vague undertaking to formally note on the baptismal register my desire to leave.
“Desire to leave” is a slippery formula – a small nod to an intention that preserves the church’s position: yes, you’d like to leave but actually … you can’t. It sidesteps the facts: you have left and you are not Catholic.
I wanted more than “desire to leave”. I demanded my own form of words on the baptismal register…
Faced with the threat of a civil complaint and being hauled before the office of the Australian information commissioner, [damnatio ad bestias – C.L.] the archdiocese suddenly – after 10 months and 10 letters – relented. A photocopy of my baptismal register entry arrived with a handwritten inscription of my own little prayer of disassociation: “Considers himself not a Catholic and wants not to be dealt with as one.”
I guess we’ll have to muddle through without him. “Considers himself not a Catholic and wants not to be dealt with as one.” That was the triumphant notation Tesoriero forced a Sydney archdiocesan archivist to add to his baptismal record? They must have smiled benevolently at the archive when presented with the formula. People consider themselves to be – or not to be – all sorts of things. UPDATE: hell hath no fury …
Proverbs 16:27 Idle hands are the devil’s workshop; idle lips are his mouthpiece, literally, “A worthless man devises mischief; and in his lips there is a scorching fire.”
Let’s see when he’s on his death bed.
I demanded my own form of words on the baptismal register…
A perfect encapsulation of the petulant and self-obsessed spirit of the age. Sadly, Marr’s friend doesn’t tell us if he has also written to the registry of births, deaths and marriages to demand of them that his birth record have the annotation:
Born proudly homosexual.
Yes.
Did he go with un unbaptism ceremony as well?
I’ve read they are a thing too.
I blame the parents.
You need to remove VicPol from this list and replace with Catholic Church which actually belongs on this list.
Not worthy of comment
I’m struggling to understand what possible role or interest the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner might have had in this issue.
I can find no evidence that the agency has any duties, powers or responsibilities in relation in to the personal record keeping practices of Catholic Church.
I guess there will be a whole procession of “little prayers” to come once the glory of this triumph has faded a little.
The Grauniad will doubtless be keen to publish.
Sadly even removal of the written record won’t remove the mark.
And Iam providing evidence, once again, that he is unhinged.
Imagine if every time this chap thought about this, he spent donating that time to a local charity instead?
Would have been far more fulfilling.
It is far more hazardous to leave the Religion of ‘Peace’.
Lots of ‘I’.
‘ ‘Í’ prefer casting my lot with socialism. Past and present socialist regimes make you look like bit players when it comes to compulsory abortion; bloody euthanasia by starvation, bullet and death camp, and appearance of suicide; forced contraception; women (we’ll kill anyone irrespective of sex); homosexuality (does not happen in socialist utopias); and all forms of destruction of children.’
As the great Forrest Gump would say, “stupid is as stupid does”.
I don’t understand.
If you don’t want to be part of any religion, don’t participate.
Or is it all about the public virtue signalling?
There is zero hazard leaving the Catholic church.
Immortal souls aside.
I imagine it’s hard for the Statists (Marr, his partner, Milligan, Magda AO) to not think that there is some regulatory tether connecting them to a religion.
They need civics lessons.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away journalists (lol) & comedians, used to be part of the counter-culture.
Now they are all part of the echo-chamber, group think.
Carlin would be rolling in his grave.
Redd Foxx would be rolling in his smuttier grave.