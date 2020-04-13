Network auditors show Faine the ABC’s Get Pell accounts

Posted on 11:21 pm, April 13, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Finance, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Network auditors show Faine the ABC’s Get Pell accounts

  1. JC
    #3410177, posted on April 13, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Even in school, Faine was always the dickhead. And nothing’s changed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.