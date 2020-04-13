Peter O’Brien: Fake news at The Australian

A piece appeared in today’s Australian that I would like to nominate as Fake News Story of 2020

On the subject of chloroquine, here is an extract from a WSJ article that appears in today’s Australian:

Since March 27, the French Regional Centre of Pharmacovigilance in Nice, which is in charge of tracking hydroxychloroquine cases across the country, has received notifications about 54 COVID-19 patients who developed serious heart problems while taking the drug, according to the head of the centre, Milou-Daniel Drici. Seven of those patients suffered cardiac arrest and four died, Dr Drici said. In most cases, the heart issues were clearly linked to the use of hydroxychloroquine, which is well known to cause specific heart malfunctions, he said.

The Australian’s version of the article is titled:

Donald Trump’s drug of choice killing the sick.

I looked at WSJ on-line to see if that breathtakingly mindless TDS headline came from the original WSJ article or if it is all the work of The Oz.

French Drug-Surveillance Specialist Highlights Hydroxychloroquine Risks

The Oz headline alone should give anyone pause before placing any credence in this claim, which, frankly, beggars belief. Millions of people have been taking chloroquine for over 50 years and yet 54 heart problems, linked to chloroquine, emerge in just a three week period in a population of only thousands? Would we not expect a percentage of patients who are almost certainly old and burdened with co-morbidities to suffer from the odd heart attack?

There is another agenda at work here. I am astounded, not that the WSJ published this article, but that The Australian saw fit to re-print it. I suspect that this story will be debunked in very short order.