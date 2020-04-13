Peter O’Brien: Fake news at The Australian

A piece appeared in today’s Australian that I would like to nominate as Fake News Story of 2020
On the subject of chloroquine, here is an extract from a WSJ article that appears in today’s Australian:
Since March 27, the French Regional Centre of Pharmacovigilance in Nice, which is in charge of tracking hydroxychloroquine cases across the country, has received notifications about 54 COVID-19 patients who developed serious heart problems while taking the drug, according to the head of the centre, Milou-Daniel Drici. Seven of those patients suffered cardiac arrest and four died, Dr Drici said. In most cases, the heart issues were clearly linked to the use of hydroxychloroquine, which is well known to cause specific heart malfunctions, he said.
The Australian’s version of the article is titled:
Donald Trump’s drug of choice killing the sick.
I looked at WSJ on-line to see if that breathtakingly mindless TDS headline came from the original WSJ article or if it is all the work of The Oz.
French Drug-Surveillance Specialist Highlights Hydroxychloroquine Risks
The Oz headline alone should give anyone pause before placing any credence in this claim, which, frankly, beggars belief. Millions of people have been taking chloroquine for over 50 years and yet 54 heart problems, linked to chloroquine, emerge in just a three week period in a population of only thousands? Would we not expect a percentage of patients who are almost certainly old and burdened with co-morbidities to suffer from the odd heart attack?
There is another agenda at work here. I am astounded, not that the WSJ published this article, but that The Australian saw fit to re-print it. I suspect that this story will be debunked in very short order.
I tried to comment on this article in The Oz, tagging it as Fake News, and my comment was rejected:
“Hydroxychloroquine is used by millions as an anti-malarial. It is one of the most trialed and tested drugs on the planet. This is just anti-Trump fake news. ”
One suspects there is an agenda being pushed at The Oz.
Not buying this at all, the Wuhan virus is known to mess with the cardiac system, blood viscosity and clotting. The only thing the article proves is that Trump retardation syndrome is always displaying fresh symptoms. Don’t want the medication, fine don’t take it.
The Australian once was a centre right publication. What happened?
The Trump-haters don’t care about their lies being debunked. That the headline was in the paper is all they want.
Now other Trump-haters can use that headline as ‘proof’ Trump= evil and use the press reportage as proof.
When the whole newspaper/news channel is filled with such lies, it makes it that much harder to avoid believing there is *some* truth to it all.
If it’s debunked, no-one will read about it, or hear it, and by then the Trump-Derangement is onto another target.
The Australian’s TDS is fatal- no ventilator will help.
The centre right got rebadged as the extreme right…and who wants to be on the extreme right?
(To be fair, The Weekend Australian has some excellent op-ed pieces on The Pell Affair.)
There’s always another agenda at work when incompetence and bloody-mindedness is out in open for all to see. Covering one’s ass is the bureaucratic oath of allegiance.
India shut down all exports (except to the U.S) of the drug and the next thing you know, apparently, Oz doesn’t need the drug because it causes heart attacks because, wouldn’t you know, we don’t have any left all because we didn’t take any notice of the potential effectiveness of the drug treating SARS 1 in 2003/04 so we didn’t stock pile it, you know just in case the Chinese communists kept eating fucking bats at best, or their military kept incompetently fucking around with bat-virus in the lab at worst. Who knew, apart from a couple of billion people world wide ?
Despicable paper. Don’t give them your money. BIRM.
The progressive side don’t want Trump to master CV and more than they wanted the conservatives to usher in SSM. The progs resent anyone but their own doing good things on their turf.
Does not need a comment:
In addition, there is increasing evidence that,Covid 19 is a vascular disease as well as a respiratory one. Thus patients with existing CHD should have assessment as to the suitability of Hydroxychlorine for their individual case. No need to deny its life-saving efficacy in others to whom prior restrictions may not apply.