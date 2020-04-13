Shovel ready projects … again

Historically governments make an effort to create new shovel-ready projects to stimulate an economy after a crisis. You know … knock down perfectly good school halls and then rebuild them. Set fire to people’s houses …

That is so 2009.

Construction will be key to helping Victoria recover from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, premier Daniel Andrews says. The Premier said on Monday big construction jobs across the state would become more important than ever. “These construction jobs have always been important to me, and now they are more important than ever for every single Victorian,” he said. “We have the biggest construction program in the state’s history, and it will need to get bigger once this crisis is over as we push out of what is a really significant shock to our economy.” Mr Andrews said while the state had suffered “unavoidable damage” to the economy “construction will be a very big part to the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.”

Yep – Daniel Andrews reckons pre-announced, already commenced, money already spent, construction projects will re-animate an economy his own policies have placed into a coma.