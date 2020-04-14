“Come on you apes, do you wanna live forever?” – Lt. Rasczak

Sarah Hoytt: We Risk Killing Civilization in Our Panicked Fear of Individual Death.

4 Responses to “Come on you apes, do you wanna live forever?” – Lt. Rasczak

  1. Shy Ted
    #3411418, posted on April 14, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Who is the “we”? It cetainly isn’t the voting public. It’s the PS and the cowardly pollies and manipulative media.

  2. stackja
    #3411444, posted on April 14, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    I know about 20 old people. They deserve to live as long as possible and not have some Chinese virus prematurely shorten their lives.

  3. Dave in Marybrook
    #3411474, posted on April 14, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    I like to lob in a cicero-esque “Quem nos?” whenever the lecturing classes reach for the royal “we”, Shy Ted.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3411485, posted on April 14, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Our enemy are bugmen not bugs.

