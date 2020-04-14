Comical Tele

Editorial: George Pell cannot be ushered back into the Catholic Church fold.

George Pell has not been declared “innocent” and nor has the Catholic Church.



Nobody is ever “declared innocent” at the end of a trial or an appeal. If a person is acquitted it simply means he or she returns to what he or she was – what all of us are at law: presumed innocent; or, for short, innocent. So yes, the High Court did declare George Pell innocent if those are the phony terminological constraints you wish to use. He won. Seven-zero. As for the Catholic Church, its 1.2 billion members haven’t been charged by Victoria Police. Taskforce Sano couldn’t afford that many ‘Perjurers Wanted’ ads in the global press.

It would be wise for the church to remember this when it considers what to do next with its former leader.



George Pell was never the “leader” of the Church in Australia – not canonically, not actually, not in any legal-ecclesiastical sense. Christ is head of the Church. The Cardinal was the ranking senior figure but had no power whatsoever in any diocese but his own. That is the reality of canon law. Please don’t embarrass yourselves by writing editorials about things you know nothing about.

How the church handles the High Court decision and Pell’s freedom is as important as the reaction to the guilty verdict itself.



No it isn’t. There is nothing to “handle.” A falsely accused man was acquitted and freed.

If there is a genuine desire for healing — and everyone from the Pope down says there is — Pell cannot be simply ushered back into the fold.



He was never outside of “the fold.” No baptised Catholic – sinner or saint – ever is. There is no need to for him to be “ushered back.” Pope Francis has supported the Cardinal from the very beginnings of the rigged processes brought to bear against him.

The ex-Archbishop of Sydney was found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting two children and now that verdict has been quashed on a point of law — not on an assessment of the evidence.



Nope. It wasn’t quashed on a “point of law” – unless by point of law you mean that all seven justices of the High Court concluded the jury didn’t act rationally in not seeing the bases for doubt sticking out like a third testicle on a greyhound. The jury’s flawed conclusions were unceremoniously dumped.

We don’t know whether he did it, and nor do you.



Sure I do. He didn’t. Prove me wrong. Oh, that’s right. The state of Victoria tried but failed.

Pell — no matter what his supporters say — was not crucified for the church’s sins.



Wrong again. The Church – 5,291,839 Australian Catholics – hasn’t committed any “sins.” A long time ago – in accordance with the deplorable convention of the time – various bishops of the Catholic Church, leaders of all the other churches, the principals of state schools, the overseers of state orphanages and, worst of all, families themselves, covered up child sexual offences to avoid scandal. According to the Royal Commission’s figures, the worst offenders in the ecclesiastical realm, pro rata, were the antecedent branches of the Uniting Church.

He was charged because a complainant made a credible claim against him and the legal system prosecuted that through a jury trial and an appeal.



LOL.

The High Court subsequently found the appeal judges were wrong after it was argued the jury didn’t properly apply the principle of reasonable doubt when deliberating the verdict.



The High Court found the jury was asleep at the wheel and so were two of the appeal judges.

It’s Easter Sunday, traditionally the celebration of new life on which we give thanks for Christ’s sacrifice on our behalf. And the Catholic Church needs to bear that in mind — and its new beginning cannot include George Pell.



Easter Day is a celebration of Christ’s resurrection from the dead, not a pagan “celebration of new life.” The “beginning” we strive to make spiritually is to be worthy of Christ’s death and resurrection – which is a gift to all humanity, even theologically illiterate Daily Telegraph journalists pretending to be Christians. One man who certainly has shown himself worthy and who has followed Christ’s example is George Pell. Not only will he be included in our company; he’ll be given the position of honour at our tables.

Indeed, the future needs to be about continued unequivocal condemnation of the child sexual abuse the church and others concealed for so long — and compassion and proper compensation for the victims they betrayed.



The future for the Church is “about” continued proclamation of the Word and continued service of the poor, the marginalised, the unborn (for whose murders backers of abortion must repent and apologise), the ignorant and the persecuted. The Church has been doing this for 2000 years and will go on doing it for another 2000.

What Easter is about: Christ won. What last Wednesday was about: George Pell won. His lying persecutors lost.