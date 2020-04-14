Estimates of R0

Robust estimates of the case fatality rate of COVID-19 put it under one per cent. To provide some context, the Black Death is said to have killed 60 percent of the European population. The Spanish flu killed 50 million people with a death rate of 10 per cent. HIV/AIDS has killed 35 million people. As many as 575,000 people could have died from H1N1 in its first year of circulation. Seasonal flu kills less than one percent of infected individuals. The COVID-19 death rate appears to be concentrated amongst elderly and immuno-compromised individuals and skewed somewhat towards males.
COVID-19 is highly contagious. Here the important statistic is known as R0 (R-naught). Writing in The Conversation University of Michigan Professor of Epidemiology Joseph Eisenberg describes R0 as follows “the number of cases, on average, an infected person will cause during their infectious period”. So if disease had an R0 of 2, then each infected person would in turn infect two other people. Professor Eisenberg reports that current estimates for the COVID-19 R0 is between 1.5 and 3.5. To provide some context, the R0 for H1N1 is estimated to be between 1.46 and 1.48, the R0 for the seasonal flu is between 2 and 3.
The thing to understand is that R0 is not a constant – it is time-varying. The Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine has estimated R0 for several countries – including Australia. (HT: Marginal Revolution)
If this estimate is correct – the ‘war’ against COVID-19 was won in Australia nearly 3 weeks ago.
But the war against freedom and capitalism continues.
We better nuke the economy from orbit.
It’s the only way to be sure.
We have renewables to do that as a full blown (no pun intended) ground offensive.
When Diktator Dan of Viktoriastan was starting to talk about Stage 4 restrictions.
Robber Baron is correct.
Do you think that this will fall off the radar, or amplify the interest around every suspected patient? I reckon you nailed it worth your insights little while ago of big government types managing the statistics to reach further.
No, we have to fight it ’til the last virus of any dirty disgusting racist fascist China disease has been eliminated, otherwise Scott Morrison won’t be the world’s saviour and the SS Services might have to go back to doing their real jobs instead of the owners of this country getting on with simple pleasures such as being a park, swimming in the ocean or driving a car to see family and friends. You know, just like all the Chinese who left Australia to go to Wuhan Virus Flu central in late January for their New Year and then came back. Still waiting for the AFP to “prosecute” those shelf strippers and expel daigou. This is straight out of the Yes Minister episode about dioxin.
Given those curves and data it would seem the politicians and highly productive public servants were late, again, as ever. No wonder none of them are being laid off or taking pay cuts.
Seems more and more evidence that, like TB, the breath is the primary means of transmission. When combined with viral loading it explains the results of Professor Hendrik Streeck’s work in Germany.
Shhh….Don’t tell Numbers.
He’s planning to fight this virus for decades.
Wow, the according to the graph of known cases and the likely infection date for Oz, that puts that the tail end of the error bar when the Ruby Princess docked and passengers were released on the 18th March.
Well done Hazzard, you are a prime dickhead. About a third of all known cases can be attributed to your incompetence.