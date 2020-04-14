Flap of Tassie: Premier in unseemly bug brawl with top quack

LESS than a week ago, angry Tasmanian Premier, Peter “Helicopters” Gutwein, threw quite a tantrum about the allegedly foolish behaviour of Apple Isle citizens who were casually “flaunting” coronavirus restrictions. It’s being reported this afternoon that the Commonwealth’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has blamed an outbreak of the Chinese flu in the state’s north-west to what he called an “illegal dinner party” of medical workers. He was speaking at a New Zealand parliamentary committee earlier today. A miffed Premier Gutwein has hit back. “To be frank, Brendan was commenting on a rumour,” he said. That doesn’t seem very sciencey for a CMO, does it? Believe it or not, folks, Tasmania Police are investigating the dinner party. Will their lead man hold an Agatha Christie-style summation gathering in a stately Devonport drawing-room? Stay tuned.
