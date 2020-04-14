Let’s hope the ABC only pays him on a no win/no fee basis

LAW professor, Ben Matthews – who holds the prestigious Jackie Chiles Chair of Wrongness at the Queensland University of Technology – tries to spin reality to cheer crushed Pell haters. Not for the first time. In November, a casually certain Matthews argued at ABC Online that the conviction of Cardinal George Pell – upheld by two of three appellate judges in Victoria – was so air-tight, so brilliantly riveted shut by Ferguson CJ and Maxwell P that the High Court wouldn’t grant leave for the case to be re-heard, let alone unanimously decide to shred the conviction. You’re supposed to be a professor, Ben. Start acting like one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

