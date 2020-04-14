Megalomaniac may ban you from the world indefinitely

Speaking on Sunday, CMO Brendan Murphy also boasted of making us obedient and changing our “psyches.”
Professor Murphy said strict border controls would have to remain in place until the virus was no longer a major problem around the world.
“And as long as that is the case, or until a vaccine is developed and distributed, some form of stay-at-home orders will likely be imposed on Australians.
“We have always said that measures of some sort will need to be in place for several months,” he said.
“What form that will take, and how stringent they are, depends upon the epidemiology at the time, but we have always said you could not put huge measures in for four to six weeks and suddenly remove them and life would go on. That is an unrealistic position.
“Australians are learning to behave differently. You have all seen it when you walk into shops. You have seen people obeying the rules, people washing their hands. More in the last month than some have done in a year.
“These are great changes in our psyches.”
First: note again the casual disdain for everyman. On what evidence does Professor Murphy claim that “some” Australians do not wash their hands at all in a calendar year? Second: two-thirds of all known Australian cases are people who became infected with (the not especially dangerous) Chinese flu overseas or who disembarked from disease-laden ships. The latter occurred pursuant to decisions made by negligent health officials advising equally culpable politicians. Shifting the blame, and hyping ‘danger’ 1984-style, are meant to protect the shut-down (from criticism) rather than an entire population from coronavirus.
There certainly is.
I am now even more worried about my fellow citizens than before. I knew we were an obedient and subservient people, but didn’t know how many were dobbers and narcs.
It’s a huge worry.
He is an academic, a bureaucrat and a pompous arse; the holy trinity of wrongness.
Morrison rates him.
We are so pharqued.
‘two-thirds of all known Australian cases are people who became infected with (the not especially dangerous) Chinese flu overseas or who disembarked from disease-laden ships. The latter occurred pursuant to decisions made by negligent health officials advising equally culpable politicians.’
This is the problem, perfectly encapsulated.
First they tell you “This is not a prediction”.
Then they start reading out numbers as if it was a prediction.
Then Sco No says, “This is going a lot better than we expected!” And that means the non-predictive prediction didn’t predict much.
Then they sternly tell you the importance of going ahead and trying even harder to keep our ICU beds from filling up because the model says so … Meanwhile actual ICU beds are mostly empty.
