Megalomaniac may ban you from the world indefinitely

Professor Murphy said strict border controls would have to remain in place until the virus was no longer a major problem around the world.

“And as long as that is the case, or until a vaccine is developed and distributed, some form of stay-at-home orders will likely be imposed on Australians.

“We have always said that measures of some sort will need to be in place for several months,” he said.

“What form that will take, and how stringent they are, depends upon the epidemiology at the time, but we have always said you could not put huge measures in for four to six weeks and suddenly remove them and life would go on. That is an unrealistic position.

“Australians are learning to behave differently. You have all seen it when you walk into shops. You have seen people obeying the rules, people washing their hands. More in the last month than some have done in a year.

“These are great changes in our psyches.”