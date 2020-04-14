The Overweight Apple

Posted on 1:38 am, April 14, 2020 by currencylad

Largest US study of COVID-19 finds obesity the single biggest factor in New York hospitalizations.

This entry was posted in COVID-19. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to The Overweight Apple

  1. egg_
    #3410274, posted on April 14, 2020 at 1:43 am

    Noted in the 29 y.o. UK Nurse who succumbed, pudgy BoJo the clown, &c.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.