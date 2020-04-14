Largest US study of COVID-19 finds obesity the single biggest factor in New York hospitalizations.
Liberty Quote
Government has lost its way. Since abandoning its role as an impartial player in society it has taken to abusing the trust civil society invests in government. The corresponding abuse of evidence based policy should alarm everyone with an interest in good policy.— Sinclair Davidson
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on The Overweight Apple
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- WDYSIA on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- BrettW on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Arky on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Arky on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Arky on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- BrettW on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- JC on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Arky on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Arky on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- JC on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Rex Mango on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Megan on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- egg_ on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Rex Mango on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Twostix on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- JABL on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- JC on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- The Overweight Apple
- Network auditors show Faine the ABC’s Get Pell accounts
- The wind takes a long weekend & signals trouble when Liddell goes off line
- Shovel ready projects … again
- Breaking news …
- Daniel Andrews: I see you; I hear you; I fine you
- Peter O’Brien: Fake news at The Australian
- Is the curve flat enough for you?
- Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Nero, Diocletian, Attila, Robespierre, Stalin, Hitler, VicPol …
- Coronavirus: Grim reaper will kill off our words first
- A Friend Indeed
- Bring me my Chariot of fire!
- State of Arousal
- Maybe not – Covid-19 and New York city
- Sinister and Ugly
- Malevolent lies that may kill countless people
- Collaboration
- Borrow from who
- Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Ordinary Ordinaries
- Central Coast Stasi
- Vascular aspects of Covid-19
- Making the economy grow again
- What they said: George Pell
- The ABC’s John Barron dares to dream
- Something to think about
- RE junkies, meet the Betz Limit and the Shockley-Queisser Limit
- The Carl Beech of epidemiology
- Neither are you, sport
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Noted in the 29 y.o. UK Nurse who succumbed, pudgy BoJo the clown, &c.