Quelle surprise

Okay – so government can get away with extraordinary behaviour during a crisis – after all if the government doesn’t do activity x then eleventy million people will die – die I tell you – and the public health system will be overwhelmed.
But as Milton Friedman told us:
Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program.
So it turned out – as I expected – that the unconstitutional, so-called, National Cabinet will be made a permanent feature.
Scott Morrison has signalled his preference for the national cabinet to become a permanent decision-making body to manage the federation, with West Australian Labor Premier Mark McGowan arguing the COVID-19 leaders’ model should replace the Council of Australian Governments.
The Prime Minister said that through the national cabinet — formed in response to the coronavirus pandemic — the “federation had been more responsive and more co-ordinated than we’ve seen in many years”.
Please note, unlike COAG – a glorified talking shop – this is to be a “decision-making body to manage the federation”.
Yet, we already have a decision making body to manage the federation. It’s called the federal government. The executive is formed by commanding a majority in the lower house of the Parliament.
Let me again draw attention to the Australian Constitution:
61. Executive power
The executive power of the Commonwealth is vested in the Queen and is exercisable by the Governor-General as the Queen’s representative, and extends to the execution and maintenance of this Constitution, and of the laws of the Commonwealth.
62. Federal Executive Council
There shall be a Federal Executive Council to advise the Governor-General in the government of the Commonwealth, and the members of the Council shall be chosen and summoned by the Governor-General and sworn as Executive Councillors, and shall hold office during his pleasure.
63. Provisions referring to Governor-General
The provisions of this Constitution referring to the Governor-General in Council shall be construed as referring to the Governor-General acting with the advice of the Federal Executive Council.
64. Ministers of State
The Governor-General may appoint officers to administer such departments of State of the Commonwealth as the Governor-General in Council may establish.
Such officers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor-General. They shall be members of the Federal Executive Council, and shall be the Queen’s Ministers of State for the Commonwealth.
Ministers to sit in Parliament
After the first general election no Minister of State shall hold office for a longer period than three months unless he is or becomes a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.
Now the PM may take advice from whomever he pleases – the PM has no authority to modify the Constitution to create new decision making bodies. Section 62 of the Constitution creates a decision making body and section 64 requires them to be members of the federal Parliament.
As it stands there is not accountability mechanism that constrains the so-called National Parliament and there is no democratic control over that institution.
Scott Morrison has signalled his preference for the national cabinet to become a permanent decision-making body to manage the federation…
Absent a national emergency that won’t fly.
The HCA will shoot it down if given the opportunity.
When does the HC challenge start?
Democracy and the rule of law is such a drag.
Let’s just have a telephone hook-up and tell them what we are doing on TV.
Our politicians really despise democracy and if I were the conspiracy theory type I would say that this crisis may have been manufactured for the purpose.
We don’ need no steeenkin’ constitution
https://clipartix.com/banana-clip-art-image-14638/
https://clipartix.com/banana-clip-art-image-14533/
I wonder if SloMo asked Christian Porter to look at his trial balloon before he released it aloft?
All we need next are 200-odd UN-style ‘Committees of Experts’ to advise National Cabinet, plus a rotating Prime Ministership – and, bingo, a $170 million saving on an unnecessary Federal election every four years.
We’re all in this together.
There is probably a great national conversation to be had about how our constitution/s (States and Federal) serve us as Australians in modern times and whether any changes, small or large, might enhance our nation.
If so, then have it. Don’t arrogantly attempt to usurp the people and their authority. That’s simply Treason (and lazy) and should be punished as such.
Make your case and if it is convincing the people will approve by referenda. You do not decide, the people do.
Well past time that our politicians, bureaucrats, and police were reminded that they answer to the people – not the other way around. I don’t mind if those that have forgetton need to re-learn the lesson from the Centrelink queue or a prison cell, if they won’t take the hint.
I must say I wonder if this, in reality, is a COAG meeting several times a week.
If COAG is constitutional, why wouldn’t this more frequent meeting be constitutional as well?
telephones are sooo last millennium, we should use Zoom
Surprising how responsive and co-ordinated you can be when you ditch democracy, the rule of law and are the only ones with the guns.
“National Cabinet” sounds more newsworthy and powerful than COAG.
PM Morrison is a marketing man, after all, with a good sized streak of authoritarianism and ambitions of control and deciding what is good for folk. perhaps Pentecostalism type values.
Sinc your final sentence spells out in exactly what it is about, our corrupt elite are forever looking for ways to eliminate any and all accountability all the while grabbing more power for themselves.
Though I don’t think it’s all bad as in the end the bolder they get the faster their inevitable doom approaches.
“The great ideological crusades of twentieth-century intellectuals have ranged across the most disparate fields—from the eugenics movement of the early decades of the century to the environmentalism of the later decades, not to mention the welfare state, socialism, communism, Keynesian economics, and medical, nuclear, and automotive safety. What all these highly disparate crusades have in common is their moral exaltation of the anointed above others, who are to have their very different views nullified and superseded by the views of the anointed, imposed via the power of government. Despite the great variety of issues in a series of crusading moments among the intelligentsia during the twentieth century, several key elements have been common to most of them:
1. Assertions of a great danger to the whole of society, a danger to which the masses of people are oblivious.
2. An urgent need for action to avert impending catastrophe.
3. A need for government to drastically curtail the dangerous behavior of the many, in response to the prescient conclusions of the few.
4. A disdainful dismissal of arguments to the contrary as either uninformed, irresponsible, or motivated by unworthy purposes.
When their agendas fail to deliver on promises, they always respond “where would we be if we didn’t have these programs in place? How much worse would it have been?”
In short, no matter what happens, the vision of the anointed always succeeds, if not by the original criteria, then by criteria extemporized later—and if not by empirical criteria, then by criteria sufficiently subjective to escape even the possibility of refutation. Evidence becomes irrelevant.”
Sowell, The Vision of the Anointed
A fundamental flaw in democracy is that it encourages politicians to raise taxes to buy votes. One of the few antidotes is competition between countries and States. Collusion among Australian States is extremely dangerous.
If COAG is constitutional…/em>
COAG has no constitutional or statutary basis.
It was created by fiat by Paul Keating as an aggrandizement of the Premiers’ Conferences, which were an ad hoc means of coordinating government action where necessary. At least minutes were kept of those conferences, which were subsequently available for public scrutiny; COAG, whose discussions take place behind closed doors, merely deigns to release communiqués reporting its decisions. As ill served as our democracy is by the semi-secret functioning of COAG, its replacement by a so-called “national cabinet” is ominous.
Ugh…formatting fail. As it should have appeared:
COAG has no constitutional or statutary basis.
It was created by fiat by Paul Keating as an aggrandizement of the Premiers’ Conferences, which were an ad hoc means of coordinating government action where necessary. At least minutes were kept of those conferences, which were subsequently available for public scrutiny; COAG, whose discussions take place behind closed doors, merely deigns to release communiqués reporting its decisions. As ill served as our democracy is by the semi-secret functioning of COAG, its replacement by a so-called “national cabinet” is ominous.
statutory
“As this great pandemic scare crests and winds down, it is my conviction that we are going to be involved in one of the most important debates of our generation. That debate is going to be all about the need even to have a pandemic post mortem. And in that debate over whether we can have a debate, we need to be insisting that we be shown the game film, and allowed to comment on it. We must be allowed to ask “what just happened?” and in the provision of answers there must be voices other than those parroting the Official Version of Events. In the array of answers offered, there must be an actual array. …
Insist on a debate. Insist on a fiery debate. Insist on a review of what was done, and by whom. Insist on accountability for all decisions, and have that be an accountability with sharp teeth.”
https://dougwils.com/books-and-culture/s7-engaging-the-culture/this-shambling-and-shameful-and-shambolic-shamdemic.html
We don’t want a “more responsive and more co-ordinated” federal approach. We want competition, debate, choice, alternatives and more direct accountability. They don’t even seem to realise how totalitarian they sound.
In very short order we saw what absolute power does to those inclined to exercise it. You step out of line and we will fine you $1600+ or even jail you, comply and you will get $1500 a fortnight from the government. Why does it feel as if we are no longer people but mice in a maze looking for cheese?
Awwwww Sheeeeeit.
COAG has been the single biggest impediment to competition in Australia.
Now it’s being replaced with a bigger, uglier beast.
FFS.
ScoMo has lapped Rudd.
Now he’s trying to go full Obama.
ScoMo, never go full Obama.
Never waste a fake crisis.
We need More States.
A national cabinet is a statists wet dream.