So much for taking refuge in the backwoods of Tasmania

Before they closed the borders I was thinking about driving down to Melbourne, catching up with a few Cats and taking the car ferry to Devonport on the way of a small farm six miles out of Burnie overlooking the Bass Straight where my sister lives. They have cable at last so it is not necessary to drive in to McDonalds to check my mail and the Cat.

A week ago a Ruby Princess patient died in the local hospital. First a dozen staff went home and 40 or 50 contacts were in isolation. The situation evolved and yesterday the hospital closed with 1000 staff sent into isolation along with all their contacts and associates. The main part of the city (pop 20,000) is in complete lockdown although suburban shops are functioning.

Burnie is probably the epicentre of the Tasmanian situation depicted here.