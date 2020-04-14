So much for taking refuge in the backwoods of Tasmania

Before they closed the borders I was thinking about driving down to Melbourne, catching up with a few Cats and taking the car ferry to Devonport on the way of a small farm six miles out of Burnie overlooking the Bass Straight where my sister lives. They have cable at last so it is not necessary to drive in to McDonalds to check my mail and the Cat.
A week ago a Ruby Princess patient died in the local hospital. First a dozen staff went home and 40 or 50 contacts were in isolation. The situation evolved and yesterday the hospital closed with 1000 staff sent into isolation along with all their contacts and associates. The main part of the city (pop 20,000) is in complete lockdown although suburban shops are functioning.
Burnie is probably the epicentre of the Tasmanian situation depicted here.
The outbreak occurred as a result of a staff dinner/party in violation of social distancing requirements and introduced regulations – according to the CMO
Health workers ignoring health and safety requirements is nothing new, because they always assume they know better.
… and the Tasmanian government were so bolshie about throwing all non-residents out and locking down their borders.
The word from Tasmania is that an infected medical worker in the public hospital went on an errand to the private hospital in the town and that planted the bug in the second hospital. There were three infected Ruby Princess patients in town, possibly all in the public hospital so it seems (unofficially) that the infection got to the second hospital via health worker not an infected patient. See happy little debunker above for other rumours circulating.
The other significant word from Tasmania is that the public hospital in Burnie was managed from Launceston so there was not the old fashioned “king of the castle” CEO on the spot. The word is that there was no plan in place to handle this kind of thing and so it all had to be made up on the run.
Just like the management of the fabled British NHS that you will recall was the centrepiece of the launch of the London Olympic Games. Three years ago there was an audit of the readiness of the NHS to meet a pandemic and it was found to be very poor. Nothing changed. Dedicated nurses saved Boris Johnson but don’t give too much credit to the organization.
