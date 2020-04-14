The Revelator guest post. Viral overkill and other agendas

Roy Morgan Research indicates that Australia had 28 percent either unemployed or under-employed in March 2020, which equates to 4 million Australians. This is only 2 percent below the record high unemployment in 1932. But Australia has already reduced GPD output by more than 10 percent over the past month, which was the fall in GPD that took three years between 1929 to 1931. This could be a harbinger of a much higher unemployment rate and depression over the next 12 months.

Ms Ardern achieved her election agenda to reduce carbon emissions to zero by shutting down the NZ economy since early March. The NZ Institute of Economic Research indicates that NZ unemployment could be rising to 30 percent which would be comparable to the 1930’s Depression. The NZ corona death rate per infection is 0.47% (5 / 1064). One wonders how many in NZ have died from normal flu or suicide over this same period, but the government is not telling us.

The USA government estimates that up to 62,000 US citizens died from normal winter flu between October 2019 and March 2020, yet no pandemic was proclaimed.

The current USA corona death rate per infection is 4% (23,577 / 585,909). The global average corona death rate per infection is 6.2% (118,966 / 1,913,923). This global rate compares with 10% death rate per infection (50 million / 500 million) during 1918-20 from the Spanish Flu.

One would think that the medicos would be focusing on why USA (in particular New York City) has a much lower immune resistance compared to Australia with 0.96% (61 / 6359) which is approaching the average flu death rate in Australia. The vast bulk of Australian deaths have occurred from viral overload through air-conditioning in cruise ships, nursing homes, and hospitals which could be equated to air-borne germ factories with closed windows. But the medical researchers are too focused on the rich rewards of a vaccine and dismiss preventative medicine. In effect, we have to have a private sector shutdown until a vaccine can be discovered.

The Australian data is being inflated by including people dying with corona as dying from corona. The male who committed suicide in Melbourne hotel isolation was categorized as a death caused from corona. There is a great research need to separate normal flu deaths from corona deaths, and then compare these with the rise in suicides caused from current economic depression.

Blaming China and a supposed world-domination plan for the corona virus disguises the fact that most western countries have self-destructed their own economies by their own politicians. The federal government and the state premiers are not under any pressure from China in destroying the Australian private economy. China’s exports will be very subdued when the rest of the world incurs an economic depression, as the Chinese economy largely reflects economic conditions amongst its major trading partners.

Viruses are air-borne in the wind, so why shut down the economy, especially only the private sector? Surely the focus must be on discovering why some people have a strengthened immune system while others have not. The lesson to be learnt from the cruise ship and nursing home saga is not to coup people with respiratory and heart conditions in confined airconditioned spaces which creates germ factories. How many people have actually died from corona living in an outside tent?

Some politicians are now talking about flu virus exposure being the best remedy for longer-term immunity. It has taken eight weeks for some politicians to get some plain common sense and recognize that many people die from normal flu each year despite vaccines being available.

Now we have major federal and state funding on mental health and suicide deaths which have been promulgated by interventionist policies of federal and state politicians. They are now funding cheap university courses to get the unemployed into an already bloated health sector. As of the 12/4/2020, only 239 Australians with corona infection have been hospitalized (3.8%). Australian hospitals are already full of under-employed nurses and health workers, as well as under-utilized hospital beds.

Mr Morrison has used the corona flu to justify even greater centralization of Canberra’s federal powers with the plan to abolish COAG.

Kevin Rudd as a director of the Club of Madrid, after advising the World Health Organization on the global economic shutdown and getting a billion dollar subsidy for pre-school funding for Theresa Rudd, now has been appointed to advise the International Monetary Fund on the economic impact of the corona shutdown. It is little wonder why Donald Trump wants a US funding cut to WHO.

