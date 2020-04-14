Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020

Posted on 11:30 am, April 14, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

HT: Mater

18 Responses to Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020

  2. feelthebern
    #3410704, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Spain already planning for their re-opening.

  3. feelthebern
    #3410706, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:35 am

    La Liga will re-start before the NRL or AFL.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3410710, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Morning, all.

  5. harrys on the boat
    #3410715, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Its bizarre, all other nations seemed to just wait for the peak to occur before planning re-opening. What the fuck are we doing here? Its over.

  6. Gab
    #3410716, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Numbers-free thread. Smells great.

  8. feelthebern
    #3410730, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Posted on the other thread.
    When the media gets over the butt-hurt, they’ll continue to take Trump’s bait.
    Hook, line & sinker.

    Trump put on quite the show today.
    He went to great lengths to say the president has complete power over when the country will re-open.
    This was such a trap.
    Then the media started saying, no, the governors & mayors of each state/city have the say over their jurisdiction.
    Uh-oh.
    The media are just so fucking dumb walking straight into that.

  9. stackja
    #3410735, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Vic police announce another probe into 1960s scandal? Details are being assembled?

  10. max
    #3410736, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:49 am

    “Sorry kids seems like we did it for nothing!”

    correct

    only possible change is peacefull self change and minding your own business.

  11. Bear Necessities
    #3410740, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:52 am

    I like V’landy’s the NRL boss. He realises that the lock down can not go on much longer. It has to be radically loosened. The natives are getting restless and are having enough of the government and media bullshit.

    He has pre-empted this by setting a start date of 28/05/2020. He has revived NSW racing by implementing new idea’s and races.

    Hopefully he can fix up the mess left by Beattie. What destruction that idiot has left in Qld and anywhere he has gone.

  12. stackja
    #3410743, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:55 am

    S&G waiting for a government misstep?

  13. min
    #3410748, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Nine news announcing new allegations against Pell .Really where was he , yes we know it has to be male or male at the time, when plods advertised ?
    Someone back in the 70s apparently and plods just investigating . Professional observations, repeat offenders usually family or those in positions of trust with unlimited access .
    And again where were they when Victims of crime allowed free counselling help that is when I had a flood of victims.

  14. Infidel Tiger King
    #3410749, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Spain is recording more deaths each hour than we are positive tests each day and they are reopening.

  15. feelthebern
    #3410754, posted on April 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    He has pre-empted this by setting a start date of 28/05/2020.

    Bear, he’s chosen that date as that is the La Liga expected re-start date.

  16. Mother Lode
    #3410755, posted on April 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    From OOT.

    The private still angry. Scrolling, scrolling…

    I suspect few things can be more grievous and intolerable than festering privates.

  17. calli
    #3410757, posted on April 14, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Those children need to Socialist Distance.

  18. stackja
    #3410759, posted on April 14, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Liberty Quote
    There is no general case for indiscriminate “trust-busting” or for the prosecution of everything that qualifies as a restraint of trade. Rational as distinguished from vindictive regulation by public authority turns out to be an extremely delicate problem which not every government agency, particularly when in full cry against big business, can be trusted to solve.

    — Joseph Schumpeter

