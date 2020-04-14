Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020

HT: Mater
The case for individual freedom rests largely upon the recognition of the inevitable and universal ignorance of all of us concerning a great many of the factors on which the achievements of our ends and welfare depend.— Friedrich von Hayek
first
Spain already planning for their re-opening.
La Liga will re-start before the NRL or AFL.
Morning, all.
Its bizarre, all other nations seemed to just wait for the peak to occur before planning re-opening. What the fuck are we doing here? Its over.
Numbers-free thread. Smells great.
Eleventy
Posted on the other thread.
When the media gets over the butt-hurt, they’ll continue to take Trump’s bait.
Hook, line & sinker.
Trump put on quite the show today.
He went to great lengths to say the president has complete power over when the country will re-open.
This was such a trap.
Then the media started saying, no, the governors & mayors of each state/city have the say over their jurisdiction.
Uh-oh.
The media are just so fucking dumb walking straight into that.
Vic police announce another probe into 1960s scandal? Details are being assembled?
“Sorry kids seems like we did it for nothing!”
correct
only possible change is peacefull self change and minding your own business.
I like V’landy’s the NRL boss. He realises that the lock down can not go on much longer. It has to be radically loosened. The natives are getting restless and are having enough of the government and media bullshit.
He has pre-empted this by setting a start date of 28/05/2020. He has revived NSW racing by implementing new idea’s and races.
Hopefully he can fix up the mess left by Beattie. What destruction that idiot has left in Qld and anywhere he has gone.
S&G waiting for a government misstep?
Nine news announcing new allegations against Pell .Really where was he , yes we know it has to be male or male at the time, when plods advertised ?
Someone back in the 70s apparently and plods just investigating . Professional observations, repeat offenders usually family or those in positions of trust with unlimited access .
And again where were they when Victims of crime allowed free counselling help that is when I had a flood of victims.
Spain is recording more deaths each hour than we are positive tests each day and they are reopening.
He has pre-empted this by setting a start date of 28/05/2020.
Bear, he’s chosen that date as that is the La Liga expected re-start date.
From OOT.
I suspect few things can be more grievous and intolerable than festering privates.
Those children need to Socialist Distance.