We’re All In This Together – Except for public servants

CPSU slams six-month public service wage freeze

Newly appointed assistant public service minister Ben Morton on Friday said public servants would “share the economic burden” of the coronavirus pandemic from April 14.

That’s right. No-one will lose their job or have a pay cut while predictions of unemployment going to double digits abound.

So says Morton:

“During this period, agencies will defer upcoming wage increases by six months as they fall due. This will ensure the deferral is shared equally by all APS employees,” he said.

Deferral not recision.

But never letting anything get in the way:

The Community and Public Sector Union has condemned the wage freeze, noting that the wage increase for federal public servants is only 0.058% of the government budget. “Communities around the country are looking to our public sector at this troubled time, more than ever before. Public sector workers are delivering for all of us, and the government is thanking them with a six month pay freeze,” it said in a statement.

Public sector workers are delivering for all of us. Yeah. Like the quality pandemic planning we are now witnessing.

And without a hint of irony, the CPSU added this:

The ATO is helping small business accessing programs to keep their doors open and their employees paid.