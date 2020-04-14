We’re All In This Together – Except for public servants

Buy the way, deferral in this context does not mean, won’t proceed but means that there will be back pay in the future.
CPSU slams six-month public service wage freeze
Newly appointed assistant public service minister Ben Morton on Friday said public servants would “share the economic burden” of the coronavirus pandemic from April 14.
That’s right. No-one will lose their job or have a pay cut while predictions of unemployment going to double digits abound.
So says Morton:
“During this period, agencies will defer upcoming wage increases by six months as they fall due. This will ensure the deferral is shared equally by all APS employees,” he said.
Deferral not recision.
But never letting anything get in the way:
The Community and Public Sector Union has condemned the wage freeze, noting that the wage increase for federal public servants is only 0.058% of the government budget.
“Communities around the country are looking to our public sector at this troubled time, more than ever before. Public sector workers are delivering for all of us, and the government is thanking them with a six month pay freeze,” it said in a statement.
Public sector workers are delivering for all of us. Yeah. Like the quality pandemic planning we are now witnessing.
And without a hint of irony, the CPSU added this:
The ATO is helping small business accessing programs to keep their doors open and their employees paid.
All government operation is wasteful, inefficient, and serves the bureaucrat rather than the consumer.
Murray Rothbard
The ATO does nothing.
You lodge.
The computer either says you owe dosh or you are owed.
Then 14 days post lodging, you get your money.
All auto-mated.
There are no workers with more luxurious work conditions than public servants in Australia.
Yep all those hard working public servants saw Wuhan Virus Flu coming and did what they are best at: nothing. We have a federal Dept of Health which obviously has nobody there monitoring heath problems, especially in shitholes such as China. A Health Minister who was okay with all those Chinese, yeah right, students and others coming in, just before the travel ban. Whew, were they lucky or what? Daigou? No, they as Chinese nationals can strip the shelves bare and create panic buying and shortages. No problem there for public servants. And as far as ASIO, ASIS and DIO go, waste of space. But they are productive aren’t they?
The size of the public service was not sustainable before this Wuhan virus . If public servants think they will all keep their jobs after this crisis abates , they are dreaming .
The Truth.
(Wrong conclusion, but.)
Your accountant does work.
The small/medium business does work.
