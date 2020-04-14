What they said: Dave Sharma on free trade

In these times of growing global economic uncertainty and mounting trade tensions, countries such as Australia need to stand up for the principle of free trade and shore up the foundations of the global trading system.
At times we will have to sacrifice a bit of prosperity for security. But it needs to be only on things that we deem to be critical capabilities
Oh, I see. We import party junk but not TVs? Not Phones? Not Cars? Not Networks?
The only thing we don’t import from China is submarines.
The Wuhan Virus has turned out to be a really great import!
It’s working well, isn’t it? The more money China has from our prosperity sacrifice, the more belligerent and arrogant they become.
“But they might not buy our coal!”
Fine! We’ll burn it ourselves.
This is the whole stupid, imbecilic feature of the coal for junk exchange. We don’t burn our own coal, and thus drive our manufactures away with expensive power.
China burns our coal – the same fucking coal – and we buy back the junk they manufacturer with it. And somehow this saves the Planet?
Many, many people know the difficulty with honest negotiation with China. Others ignore it for their own singular profit.
I think that’s one benefit of this Covid19 – bringing back local industry, being a more self reliant nation and getting rid of the notion that global “free” trade is the ultimate standard. Global free trade comes with global free movement of people, which means open borders for all. That does not work, as nations are their people, not a multiculti mix.
David Sharma is a member of the Conservative Coalition that consists of socialists and green loonies in the Liberal Party, the epicentre of this infection is the electorate of Wentworth and a founding member is Mrs Photios under her maiden name (that eludes me).
Well for the wealthy Vaucluse Sharma who appears to be an abysmally ignorant sort of cove, there are silent industrial estates impoverished by Chinas global trade agreements. China who is now buying up the country. Sharma might like to tell us who he considers is deserving of prosperity now that China has destroyed small business , for now and for following generations.
I’m all for ‘Fair Trade’, can’t see much benefit from ‘Free Trade’.
WE = Liberal/Labor/Nationals/Greens
At times YOU will have to sacrifice a bit of freedom for security. But it needs to be only the laws that WE deem to be critical in limiting OUR capabilities
What was it that Benjamin Franklin said about sacrificing freedom for security?