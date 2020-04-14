What they said: Dave Sharma on free trade

Posted on 10:30 am, April 14, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

In these times of growing global economic uncertainty and mounting trade tensions, countries such as Australia need to stand up for the principle of free trade and shore up the foundations of the global trading system.

Dave Sharma, 10 October 2019

At times we will have to sacrifice a bit of prosperity for security. But it needs to be only on things that we deem to be critical capabilities

Dave Sharma, 12 April 2020

7 Responses to What they said: Dave Sharma on free trade

  1. Cynic of Ayr
    #3410633, posted on April 14, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Oh, I see. We import party junk but not TVs? Not Phones? Not Cars? Not Networks?
    The only thing we don’t import from China is submarines.
    The Wuhan Virus has turned out to be a really great import!
    It’s working well, isn’t it? The more money China has from our prosperity sacrifice, the more belligerent and arrogant they become.
    “But they might not buy our coal!”
    Fine! We’ll burn it ourselves.
    This is the whole stupid, imbecilic feature of the coal for junk exchange. We don’t burn our own coal, and thus drive our manufactures away with expensive power.
    China burns our coal – the same fucking coal – and we buy back the junk they manufacturer with it. And somehow this saves the Planet?
    Many, many people know the difficulty with honest negotiation with China. Others ignore it for their own singular profit.

  2. Judge Dredd
    #3410635, posted on April 14, 2020 at 10:53 am

    I think that’s one benefit of this Covid19 – bringing back local industry, being a more self reliant nation and getting rid of the notion that global “free” trade is the ultimate standard. Global free trade comes with global free movement of people, which means open borders for all. That does not work, as nations are their people, not a multiculti mix.

  3. Rafe Champion
    #3410640, posted on April 14, 2020 at 10:57 am

    David Sharma is a member of the Conservative Coalition that consists of socialists and green loonies in the Liberal Party, the epicentre of this infection is the electorate of Wentworth and a founding member is Mrs Photios under her maiden name (that eludes me).

  4. win
    #3410643, posted on April 14, 2020 at 10:58 am

    Well for the wealthy Vaucluse Sharma who appears to be an abysmally ignorant sort of cove, there are silent industrial estates impoverished by Chinas global trade agreements. China who is now buying up the country. Sharma might like to tell us who he considers is deserving of prosperity now that China has destroyed small business , for now and for following generations.

  5. bemused
    #3410645, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:01 am

    I’m all for ‘Fair Trade’, can’t see much benefit from ‘Free Trade’.

  6. NoFixedAddress
    #3410686, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:22 am

    WE = Liberal/Labor/Nationals/Greens

    At times YOU will have to sacrifice a bit of freedom for security. But it needs to be only the laws that WE deem to be critical in limiting OUR capabilities

  7. flyingduk
    #3410725, posted on April 14, 2020 at 11:43 am

    What was it that Benjamin Franklin said about sacrificing freedom for security?

