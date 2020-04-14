Recidivists Move On To Another Victim

Funny thing is that right now his erstwhile cheer squad has dumped him. The only person who gives a damn about him now is … Cardinal Pell.”

Mother Lode on the using of “J” by anti-Pell predators

3 Responses to Recidivists Move On To Another Victim

  1. C.L.
    #3411407, posted on April 14, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    A comment was lost in bungled post-editing.
    Apologies!

  2. stackja
    #3411432, posted on April 14, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    The officials used one person to trap Jesus, then abandoned him.

  3. candy
    #3411487, posted on April 14, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Cardinal Pell is not Jesus. He’s a person and imperfect.

    He’s bound to feel some anger and that is ok. To hive that inside him and pretend all forgiveness won’t be good for his health. good grief, he’s nearly 80 and put in jail for over a year for a heinous crime he did not commit and lost respect and position. who’s not going to be angry? He’s a man, not Jesus.

