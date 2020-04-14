Yuval Noah Harari on a COVID-world

Posted on 2:24 pm, April 14, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government.

5 Responses to Yuval Noah Harari on a COVID-world

  1. Rafe Champion
    #3410944, posted on April 14, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    My wife is having a great time reading Sapiens, however we think he is a warming alarmist and that probably came through when he started talking about the rise of distrust of scientists and experts. And it got worse in patches. So it is good and bad in patches.

  2. bemused
    #3410952, posted on April 14, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    The title says it all for me. It’s scientists that have undermined trust in science. Too many ‘experts’ that always seem to get it wrong and there are no repercussions, just send more money.

  3. Diogenes
    #3410954, posted on April 14, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    1. he doesn’t like Trump,
    2. he really doesn’t believe in democracy

  4. one old bruce
    #3410963, posted on April 14, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Who next Sinc, Deepak Chopra, Shirley MacLaine..? What are Harari’s views on reincarnation? I’m sure his staff of ten could come up with another bestseller on the subject.

  5. Beachcomber
    #3410975, posted on April 14, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    It’s scientists that have undermined trust in science.

    Exactly. This whole flu panic sh*t show was started by fund-grubbing University “scientists”, i.e. virologists who misrepresented and exaggerated the the significance and danger of a new strain of flu virus.

    They created something sensational here

