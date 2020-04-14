Liberty Quote
After all the proper subjects of taxation have been exhausted, if the exigencies of the state still continue to require new taxes, they must be imposed upon improper ones.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- pete m on Comical Tele
- Mitch M. on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Suburban Boy on Quelle surprise
- Mitch M. on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- kaysee on Comical Tele
- JC on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Biota on Estimates of R0
- bespoke on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- PoliticoNT on We’re All In This Together – Except for public servants
- Beachcomber on Yuval Noah Harari on a COVID-world
- JC on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Mitch M. on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Diogenes on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Iampeter on Estimates of R0
- Tim Neilson on Estimates of R0
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Entropy on We’re All In This Together – Except for public servants
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- one old bruce on Yuval Noah Harari on a COVID-world
- Iampeter on What they said: Dave Sharma on free trade
- yarpos on So much for taking refuge in the backwoods of Tasmania
- Diogenes on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Entropy on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Seven States Mencius on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Seven States Mencius on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Flap of Tassie: Premier in unseemly bug brawl with top quack
- Yuval Noah Harari on a COVID-world
- Estimates of R0
- We’re All In This Together – Except for public servants
- Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- So much for taking refuge in the backwoods of Tasmania
- What they said: Dave Sharma on free trade
- Quelle surprise
- Comical Tele
- The Overweight Apple
- Network auditors show Faine the ABC’s Get Pell accounts
- The wind takes a long weekend & signals trouble when Liddell goes off line
- Shovel ready projects … again
- Breaking news …
- Daniel Andrews: I see you; I hear you; I fine you
- Peter O’Brien: Fake news at The Australian
- Is the curve flat enough for you?
- Monday Forum: April 13, 2020
- Nero, Diocletian, Attila, Robespierre, Stalin, Hitler, VicPol …
- Coronavirus: Grim reaper will kill off our words first
- A Friend Indeed
- Bring me my Chariot of fire!
- State of Arousal
- Maybe not – Covid-19 and New York city
- Sinister and Ugly
- Malevolent lies that may kill countless people
- Collaboration
- Borrow from who
- Sunday Forum: April 12, 2020
- Ordinary Ordinaries
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
My wife is having a great time reading Sapiens, however we think he is a warming alarmist and that probably came through when he started talking about the rise of distrust of scientists and experts. And it got worse in patches. So it is good and bad in patches.
The title says it all for me. It’s scientists that have undermined trust in science. Too many ‘experts’ that always seem to get it wrong and there are no repercussions, just send more money.
1. he doesn’t like Trump,
2. he really doesn’t believe in democracy
Who next Sinc, Deepak Chopra, Shirley MacLaine..? What are Harari’s views on reincarnation? I’m sure his staff of ten could come up with another bestseller on the subject.
Exactly. This whole flu panic sh*t show was started by fund-grubbing University “scientists”, i.e. virologists who misrepresented and exaggerated the the significance and danger of a new strain of flu virus.