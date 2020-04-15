Bill Muehlenberg: Corona Alarmism and Fudged Figures

Without question there has been plenty the panic-mongering and just plain hype surrounding COVID-19. Yes it is a real problem requiring real solutions, but actual corona numbers offer us a much different picture than what the alarmists are giving us.

So let me try to take a dispassionate look at the numbers. Yes, numbers alone do not tell us everything, and they need to be interpreted. But still, I much prefer dealing with the ACTUAL numbers instead of speculating on unknowns, and relying on dubious modelling and guesstimates. So here then are some recent hard figures from two countries I am familiar with: America (my homeland), and Australia (where I now live).

In America there are 613,886 corona cases; 26,047 deaths; and 38,820 recoveries. But bear in mind that inaccuracies in the numbers exist (eg, including those who die WITH corona in figures on those who die FROM corona, etc). I speak to this more here.

In this regard, what Cheryl Chumley recently wrote about how “ridiculously low” the coronavirus case and death counts are in the US is worth repeating here:

Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center, as of April 13 at 7:02 a.m., reported 557,590 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States and 22,109 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The current population of the United States, according to WorldOMeters.info, is just over 330 million. Do the math. That means 0.17 percent of America’s population has been infected by the coronavirus. That means 0.007 percent of America’s population has died from the coronavirus — we think. As Johns Hopkins also notes: It all depends on the testing. “With more testing, more people with milder cases are identified. This lowers the case-fatality ratio,” the site reported. That means the number of positive coronavirus cases will increase as testing increases — but very likely, the number of coronavirus fatalities will drop at the same time. And by logical extension — that means the number of recovery cases will hike, as well.

And a piece by Dr John Lee entitled “To understand COVID we need evidence, skepticism — and vigorous debate” is also worth quoting from. He concludes:

It’s not hard to understand why politicians felt obliged to act by the distressing pictures of COVID-19 patients that were beamed around the world, combined with what we were being told about worst-case scenarios. But the fact that so many governments have jumped together, taking extraordinary actions based on modeling and prediction, is not a testament to the validity of those models. It is instead evidence of is what can happen when the emergence of a new virus interacts with science and politics in the multimedia age. And how difficult it can be, in times of panic, to stop and think. It is time for us to return, critically and calmly, to a rounded and robust scientific debate that generates a range of views about the severity and significance of this virus. And for our politicians to weigh these differing views extremely carefully against the clear and manifest harms of lockdown. It is for ministers, not scientists, to decide whether, in the light of changing evidence and understanding, what has been done is in any sense proportionate, and how to take us forward.

Consider the scene in Australia. There are 25.5 million people here, but thus far we have had 61 people die from COVID-19. You can work out the percentages. Yet the entire nation is in lockdown with countless people unemployed and businesses destroyed, and draconian policing infringing on basic liberties. How very easy it is for the state to completely shut down an entire nation.

Let me look a bit more at some of the actual figures here for Australia. As to confirmed corona cases:

So far we have had 6416 confirmed cases of corona infection in Australia.

On March 22 we had the peak number of cases – 537 – and they have been falling ever since.

March 29 was the next worst day, with 528 new cases.

On April 2 we had 266 new cases.

On April 12 we had 10 new cases.

On April 13 we had 46 new cases.

On April 14 we had 41 new cases.

The curve, in others words, seems to have clearly been flattened.

As to deaths attributed to corona, we know that there can be a lag time between detected cases and any deaths that occur – often a period of one to two weeks is mentioned. Still, take a look at actual Australian deaths thus far.

We had one death – our first – on March 1.

In two months we have had 61 deaths – that averages to one death a day.

The worst day in Australia was April 6 with 8 deaths.

On April 12 we had 3 new deaths.

On April 13 we had 2 new deaths.

On April 14 we had 0 new deaths.

The curve, in others words, seems to have clearly been flattened.

Finally, we have the Australian recovery rate, with 3598 recoveries so far. On April 14 the rate of recovery was 98.33 per cent. You can check out the charts here.

Despite these very low numbers, already because of the nationwide lockdown some 1 million Australians are out of work. And the IMF says that the Australian economy has shrunk by nearly 7 per cent – the worst since the Great Depression. And all this because of a national shutdown based on 61 deaths so far. How many will die from suicide and other factors related to loss of jobs and a ruined economy? All deaths matter here, not just some.

The truth seems to be this: in Australia and some other countries the curve-flattening and levelling has been going on for some time now. That is good news, and it needs to be shared far and wide, if for no other reason, than to offset all the corona alarmism that is out there.