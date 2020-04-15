Yet again demonstrating her quality judgement and temperament, retired Commonwealth Parliamentarian Jule Bishop has Instagramed her “hot-pink shorts and matching toenail polish ensemble“.
According to honjuliebishop she is “Working from home Covid-style”.
It must be nice and comfortable, working from home Covid-style, when you have the benefit of an indexed $177,000 per annum tax payer paid defined benefit pension, guaranteed by the Government of course; paid to her last day on earth. Oh and the additional $75,000 per annum tax payer honorarium for being the ANU Chancellor, to shake the hands of graduates a couple of times a year.
$250,000 per annum from Australian tax payers to work from home Covid-style with hot-pink shorts and matching toenail polish ensemble.
See Cats. All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.
Class. All class.
It’s almost as nauseating as this.
Julie Bishop and Kevin Rudd very chummy at Harvard together
She must be petite, judging from that picture with little Kev.
🤮🤮🤮
She’s almost as gross as Madonna.
She was a bit of a hottie as a younger gal.
There’s less plastic, filler and silicon in a Kia.
Fixed!
bobs and vagene pls
cheap
I think it would have been far more productive for the country had she continued her fruit picking career, but maybe she was shite at that as well
Busy chatting with Xi
She’s still an attractive late-middle aged woman, to be fair. She ought to leave more to the imagination (or not to imagine – depends on the the viewer I spose).
This isn’t a woman thing, incidentally. I think everyone would have felt better off not being forced to see Hawkie wandering along the beach in his Speedos with Blanche.
And not a dining room chair in site. How does she ‘work’?
Remember this? An eye-watering assault on aesthetic sensibility.
You can apply that to ‘we are all in this together’ as well.