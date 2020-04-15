Yet again demonstrating her quality judgement and temperament, retired Commonwealth Parliamentarian Jule Bishop has Instagramed her “hot-pink shorts and matching toenail polish ensemble“.

According to honjuliebishop she is “Working from home Covid-style”.

It must be nice and comfortable, working from home Covid-style, when you have the benefit of an indexed $177,000 per annum tax payer paid defined benefit pension, guaranteed by the Government of course; paid to her last day on earth. Oh and the additional $75,000 per annum tax payer honorarium for being the ANU Chancellor, to shake the hands of graduates a couple of times a year.

$250,000 per annum from Australian tax payers to work from home Covid-style with hot-pink shorts and matching toenail polish ensemble.

See Cats. All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

Class. All class.