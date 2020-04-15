Class. All class.

Posted on 3:35 pm, April 15, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Yet again demonstrating her quality judgement and temperament, retired Commonwealth Parliamentarian Jule Bishop has Instagramed her “hot-pink shorts and matching toenail polish ensemble“.

According to honjuliebishop she is “Working from home Covid-style”.

It must be nice and comfortable, working from home Covid-style, when you have the benefit of an indexed $177,000 per annum tax payer paid defined benefit pension, guaranteed by the Government of course; paid to her last day on earth.  Oh and the additional $75,000 per annum tax payer honorarium for being the ANU Chancellor, to shake the hands of graduates a couple of times a year.

$250,000 per annum from Australian tax payers to work from home Covid-style with hot-pink shorts and matching toenail polish ensemble.

See Cats.  All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

14 Responses to Class. All class.

  2. C.L.
    #3412562, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    She must be petite, judging from that picture with little Kev.

  3. Oh come on
    #3412563, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    🤮🤮🤮

    She’s almost as gross as Madonna.

  5. Infidel Tiger King
    #3412569, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    There’s less plastic, filler and silicon in a Kia.

  6. bemused
    #3412586, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Yet again demonstrating her quality judgement and temperament, retired Commonwealth Princess Jule Bishop

    Fixed!

  7. Bela Bartok
    #3412587, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    bobs and vagene pls

  9. Exit Stage Right
    #3412597, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    I think it would have been far more productive for the country had she continued her fruit picking career, but maybe she was shite at that as well

    h/t C.L.

  10. Lilliana
    #3412602, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Busy chatting with Xi

  11. Oh come on
    #3412604, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    She’s still an attractive late-middle aged woman, to be fair. She ought to leave more to the imagination (or not to imagine – depends on the the viewer I spose).

    This isn’t a woman thing, incidentally. I think everyone would have felt better off not being forced to see Hawkie wandering along the beach in his Speedos with Blanche.

  12. EvilElvis
    #3412606, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    And not a dining room chair in site. How does she ‘work’?

  14. Beertruk
    #3412622, posted on April 15, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

    You can apply that to ‘we are all in this together’ as well.

