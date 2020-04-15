Parnell McGuinness has written about Cryoeconomics in the AFR this morning.

There are the aspirational questions: should we use the upheaval as an opportunity to change? The world was hardly perfect before coronavirus struck, could it be perfected? The serious Utopians have an eye to seizing the moment to implement their visions. From nation-statehood to modern monetary theory, the crisis is a wet market for a new century of central planners.

From a practical perspective, one of the best questions being asked is what this new concept of economic “hibernation” is, exactly, and whether it is possible for an economy to be stopped and started like a machine. A cabal of free market economists [at RMIT University] is suggesting a better analogy would be cryogenics, which attempts to hold a complex system in stasis for reanimation. Darcy Allen [Chris Berg, Sinclair Davidson, Aaron Lane and Jason Potts] are calling their attempt to answer the question of how to defrost an economy “cryoeconomics”, which is coincidentally also suggestive of how many business owners feel about abstract economic theorising right now.

The first chapter of Cryoeconomics is already available online as a teaser of the more extensive work to come. It asks whether economics, which has to date dealt with kick-starting sick or sluggish economies using fiscal and monetary stimulus, is equipped to freeze and revive the deeply complex relationships, connections and contracts that constitute the real economy – a system which is “no more a collection of resources than a human being is a bag of chemicals”.

This is the question that business people are asking themselves, too. When the shutdowns first started to affect the economy, policymakers encouraged business to take on cheap loans to retain their staff until the economy could be reopened. It’s somewhat concerning that they didn’t twig earlier that a business that goes into debt without the expectation of a return on risk is a lousy bet for lenders, but thankfully the notion was soon scrapped in favour of the JobKeeper scheme.

The JobKeeper safety-net has been a huge relief to eligible businesses and their staff. It is not, however (as the federal Education Minister has pointed out), a licence to let our brains go to mush. Individuals and businesses that hibernate will wake to a world that has moved on without them.

Which brings us to the most challenging question governments are now facing: how to reanimate an economy that has been thrown out of whack – into “disequilibrium” – by the public health shutdown. The truth is, nobody knows. Road maps are meaningless.

But from cocktail deliveries to medical manufacturing, innovation has flourished wherever regulation has been removed to allow business to respond rapidly during the crisis. Perhaps the best question of all is what all that red tape was for in the first place, and whether there are more such barriers blocking the way of a speedy recovery.