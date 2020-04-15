He’s Got This

Posted on 8:19 am, April 15, 2020 by currencylad

  A troubled world lifts weary eyes to the horizon, hoping for a deliverer …                                        

• Australian coronavirus death toll so far: 61.
• Refugee drownings during the Rudd-Gillard years: 1200.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Innovation. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to He’s Got This

  1. H B Bear
    #3411981, posted on April 15, 2020 at 8:48 am

    KRuddy will finish what coved-19 started.

    All those days wandering the streets of NewYork weren’t wasted.

  2. H B Bear
    #3411984, posted on April 15, 2020 at 8:50 am

    I’m KRudd from Australia and I’m here to help.

  3. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3411991, posted on April 15, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Would you take investment advice from Kevin Rudd?

    Please report for a lobotomy pronto!

  4. Roger
    #3411994, posted on April 15, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Won’t be long before his fellow group members are asking for someone to translate KRudd’s ruminations into English.

  5. H B Bear
    #3412006, posted on April 15, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Let’s hope he deals with those Ch1nese rat f*ckers this time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.