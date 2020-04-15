Just in case you didn’t know why the Chinese don’t play cricket

Posted on 5:52 pm, April 15, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Someone would eat the bats.

This must have been around for weeks but I only heard today.

Perhaps I need to get out more often.

This entry was posted in Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Just in case you didn’t know why the Chinese don’t play cricket

  3. Some History
    #3412757, posted on April 15, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Someone would eat the bats.

    … and the crickets!

  4. NoFixedAddress
    #3412767, posted on April 15, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    but the Indian fruit bats have the corona so shirley we can get rid of the stinking foul Australian Corona Fruit Bats?

    no?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.