Mm-kayUltra

OF the many fascistic, insulting, nonsensical and plain stupid comments made by the nation’s health officials over the past month or so, none matches for terrifying authoritarian hubris Brendan Murphy’s weekend tribute to the efficacy of his own newly acquired overlordship. The Commonwealth’s Chief Medical Officer marveled at Australians’ rapid acceptance of life in a saturnine police state and the mind control that was so easily imposed. “Australians are learning to behave differently,” he said, with fatherly pride. “You have seen people obeying the rules, people washing their hands … These are great changes in our psyches.”

Two days later, the professor was spreading a rumour that health workers caused a spike in COVID-19 cases in north-west Tasmania after attending an “illegal dinner party.” The accuracy of the claim has subsequently been disputed – which is to say, swept under the carpet in medico-needful times – but his garrulous folly was enough to inspire Tasmania Police to launch a phony investigation, maybe the first of its kind in history. How long can it be before criticism of the hysteriacrats now ruling the nation also becomes a ‘crime’?

But are Professor Murphy and his equally Stasi-curious counterparts in the federation really to blame? Or are we? Some have commented here – and others have written elsewhere – that the supposed Aussie loathing for authority has never been so embarrassingly exposed, as it is right now, for the baloney it is. Yesterday, it was reported that soldiers in Townsville – the fit young warriors we rely on to take up arms and kill the enemy at a Prime Minister’s discretion – “congregated” at a house on Easter Sunday. The 24 of them were fined, in total, $31,200. Thank you for your service.

That’s not the end of it, though: the Defence Department told the ABC it will “cooperate fully” with Queensland Police. On what precisely, it didn’t say. The spokesman did add solemnly, however, that the soldiers may also be punished under the Defence Force Discipline Act. This means a seafood, salad and beer lunch is now akin to a war crime. Now, as a matter of irrefutable scientific reality, their “house party” was not a danger to them or to anyone else. Are our psyches so changed that we don’t see that?

The cough heard around the world

I look hopefully to the young; maybe they’ll rebel on a scale grand or stubborn enough to shatter the shut-down and its pious, healthfully sick new society. Out walking yesterday afternoon, I saw a smallish gang of skateboard louts at a close but ‘socially acceptable’ distance from the mostly middle-aged promenaders. They were loudly, exaggeratedly coughing as an obvious scare-the-oldies in-joke. Interesting and pretty damned funny, I thought. Tim Blair recently argued the coronavirus deserves its own nursery rhyme. Those coughs may have been the foundations for one. Teenagers have watched their elders lose it over toilet paper. Emperor Dad has no clothes but he has a garage-full of Quilton. At issue are tissues and they all fell down. *COUGH*!