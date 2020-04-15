Not declared innocent, Smethurst gets off on a technicality

Posted on 12:43 pm, April 15, 2020 by currencylad

High Court throws out AFP warrant against News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst.

While ruling the warrant was technically invalid, the court did not deliver the remedy sought by Smethurst’s lawyers, which was that the evidence gathered by police be destroyed or kept from investigators.

A majority of the court declined to grant the relief because of Smethurst’s “inability to identify a sufficient right or interest that required protection by way of a mandatory injunction”.

 
A more important argument put to the court by Smethurst’s lawyers was whether or not secrecy laws of the kind in which she has become ensnared are contrary to the constitution’s implied freedom of political speech. That will have to wait till another day because the technical failure of the AFP’s warrant makes it a moot point for now. The court’s refusal to order the evidence unlawfully seized to be destroyed or neutralised, however, seems to indicate what the answer to that question will be.

3 Responses to Not declared innocent, Smethurst gets off on a technicality

  1. H B Bear
    #3412377, posted on April 15, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Keystone Kops having a bad run in the High Court.

    As usual.

  2. jupes
    #3412406, posted on April 15, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    The warrant used by Australian Federal Police officers to search the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst last year has been thrown out by the High Court, but police will be allowed to keep the materials they seized in the raid.

    No shit. Of course it’s been “thrown out”, it’s a used warrant.

    But seriously, what does that even mean? The cops can keep what they found so what was the point? Spend hundreds of thousands for some legal gobbledegook. What a waste of time and money.

  3. Mique
    #3412414, posted on April 15, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    I have seen many instances over the years where “impartial” public serpents whose personal ideological conflicts with Government policy of the day led them to leak internal discussion papers on policy issues to the ever-open arms of like-minded journalists. Regardless of anyone’s opinion about the numerous counter-arguments on any particular view, the ineluctable fact is that the public servants involved have breached the Crimes Act, their professional responsibility and, no doubt irrelevant to many, their professional ethics. It’s not a trivial matter, and should be taken seriously.

    Whatever Smethurst’s constitutional rights to implied freedom of political speech might be, in this context, the leaking public servant almost certainly has no such rights or, if any, they were limited by the Crimes Act.
    At the very least, Smethurst has abetted a serious crime. There is no excuse for that, in my opinion.

