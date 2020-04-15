Public servants the same as life-saving nurses, says Morrison

Bledisloe For Leadership Goes to Ardern
TO her credit, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that she and her ministers will be taking a six month pay cut in solidarity with countrymen who have lost their jobs and usual income because of COVID-19 shutdowns. “If there was ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different positions, it is now,” she said. Senior public servants will not be spared. Effective immediately, the initiative means the Prime Minister herself will sacrifice nearly $50,000. Even New Zealand’s top coronavirus official, Dr Ashley Bloomfield – director-general of health – says his salary will be reduced by the same amount. So too will Opposition Leader Simon Bridges’. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Scott Morrison to be asked if he intends to follow suit. Short answer: no. His explanation was a masterclass in how to answer an un-asked question and in ethical creativity:
Speaking on Perth’s 6PR radio Scott Morrison made it very clear pay cuts for him, federal ministers or public service executives were not on the table.
“We’ve already said there won’t be any pay rises right across the public service and this is not something that’s currently before us … it’s not something that’s being considered.”
The Prime Minister went on to say that thousands of people in the public service were spending all day, every day processing applications for the JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments for people struggling in the crisis.
“I’ve got people in the public service who are working like they’ve never worked before I suspect,” he said.
“They do a great job and they’re as much on the front line saving people’s livelihoods frankly as nurses working in hospitals.”
As ridiculous as this reasoning is, with so many Australians now receiving public largesse – and with ‘stimulus’ thinking having won the day at Treasury – there wouldn’t seem to be either a political or an economic upside for the Prime Minister in reducing the wages of public servants while so much churn and burn of government dollars is going on anyway. But it’s astounding the Prime Minister himself – along with the nation’s Premiers and parliamentarians – won’t even consider foregoing a portion of their own munificent salaries.
In fairness our politicians and public servants have never been working harder to destroy our futures. There’s a long way to go, but they can do it!
Rubbish, they’re only doing what they’ve been paid to do; don’t try to make out that they (or pollies like you) are saints.
Next thing you’re going to say what a great job the ABC are doing during this crisis, and how indispensable it is.
Place every sitting member last. That’s the best we can do…which is nothing much at all because no Australian has the balls to go on a tax strike.
not astounding – to be expected I’m afraid