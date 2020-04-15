Public servants the same as life-saving nurses, says Morrison

Speaking on Perth’s 6PR radio Scott Morrison made it very clear pay cuts for him, federal ministers or public service executives were not on the table.

“We’ve already said there won’t be any pay rises right across the public service and this is not something that’s currently before us … it’s not something that’s being considered.”

The Prime Minister went on to say that thousands of people in the public service were spending all day, every day processing applications for the JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments for people struggling in the crisis.

“I’ve got people in the public service who are working like they’ve never worked before I suspect,” he said.

“They do a great job and they’re as much on the front line saving people’s livelihoods frankly as nurses working in hospitals.”