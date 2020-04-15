Trump defunds the WHO

Posted on 11:30 am, April 15, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

President Trump said the U.S. would halt funding to the World Health Organization while his administration investigates what he called the group’s mismanagement of the coronavirus response.

The president faulted the WHO for, in his view, failing to adequately investigate early information about the virus’s ability to spread from one human to another and for not calling out China on its alleged lack of transparency over the virus.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Mr. Trump said during a news conference Tuesday at the White House. “So much death has been caused by their mistakes.”

A senior administration official said the funding halt would go into effect immediately. The official said the U.S. provided $453 million to the WHO in fiscal year 2019 and that the administration will discuss diverting the money that would have gone to the WHO to other health programs.

The Wall Street Journal

In case you’re wondering what s wrong with the WHO here is Topher explaining.

3 Responses to Trump defunds the WHO

  1. Bruce in WA
    #3412244, posted on April 15, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Excellent!

    Scomo! Calling Scomo … Hello?

  2. bemused
    #3412260, posted on April 15, 2020 at 11:52 am

    While it’s clear that this virus will have long term economic, social and other issues from a local perspective, it’ll be interesting to see what effect it will have from the international perspective. I think the EU, UN, WHO, globalists and all the other trough dwellers should start to get very worried, if they are not already.

  3. A Lurker
    #3412262, posted on April 15, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Trump shows the way.
    Defund all institutions captured by the Marxist Left.

