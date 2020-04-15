Trump defunds the WHO

President Trump said the U.S. would halt funding to the World Health Organization while his administration investigates what he called the group’s mismanagement of the coronavirus response.

The president faulted the WHO for, in his view, failing to adequately investigate early information about the virus’s ability to spread from one human to another and for not calling out China on its alleged lack of transparency over the virus.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Mr. Trump said during a news conference Tuesday at the White House. “So much death has been caused by their mistakes.”