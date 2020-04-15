Trump defunds the WHO

President Trump said the U.S. would halt funding to the World Health Organization while his administration investigates what he called the group’s mismanagement of the coronavirus response.
The president faulted the WHO for, in his view, failing to adequately investigate early information about the virus’s ability to spread from one human to another and for not calling out China on its alleged lack of transparency over the virus.
“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Mr. Trump said during a news conference Tuesday at the White House. “So much death has been caused by their mistakes.”
A senior administration official said the funding halt would go into effect immediately. The official said the U.S. provided $453 million to the WHO in fiscal year 2019 and that the administration will discuss diverting the money that would have gone to the WHO to other health programs.
