When will this lockupdown end?

From The Australian but with the first and last words in the original headline reversed: Virus cabinet to outlive crisis. It begins:
Scott Morrison has signalled his preference for the national cabinet to become a permanent decision-making body to manage the federation, with West Australian Labor Premier Mark McGowan arguing the COVID-19 leaders’ model should replace the Council of Australian Governments.
The Prime Minister said that through the national cabinet — formed in response to the coronavirus pandemic — the “federation had been more responsive and more co-ordinated than we’ve seen in many years”.
Sure thing, and you know why that is? Because the effective Prime Minister has been Daniel Andrews. Watching Greg [rs] Hunt on Bolt the other day trying to explain why this lock
updown must continue even though the number of deaths is effectively negligible and the incidence of new cases is falling rapidly was itself sickening. What do these people stand for? Who do they represent?
So let us ask what Andrew Bolt asked: What are the actual signs that will signal that you should once again begin opening the economy up?
You may think people are thanking you now, and maybe some are, but in a month the entire country will hate you with such venom you will be astonished at their lack of gratitude, which no one will in the slightest owe you.
Absolutely spot on !
Can’t even go for a drive in the car without getting harassed! What’s that about? Don’t want to interact with anyone, don’t even want to get out of the car. Try doing it though and the Stazi hits you with a 1k fine. Forget one month, I hate the bastards now!
Looks like a Dog & Pony Show to me.
Greens, Ardern, Andrews, Whoever scream ”Go to Stage 4 now!”, a while later Scotty says we’re going
to stage 4 now. At some point the food supply will dry up in the cities and the power will switch off and won’t go back on.
We are starting to see some resistance to the Covid-1984 tyranny in the USA. Will it start in Australia too?
Astroturfed rentacrowd, Greta Thunberg types, old nun with a placard and they’re all Social Distancing?
America is completely cucked, we’re on our own now.
The lockdown will start to get unwound the minute it is clear that it is an electoral liability, and not a moment before.
Unfortunately, correct.