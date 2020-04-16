Boring beyond inanity

Because no one else has mentioned it, and I do so only to fill in the void, I can see just how uninterested anyone is in Malcolm Turnbull’s memoire which is discussed in The Oz today, exclusively: Inside Malcolm’s big-picture world of gossip and axe-grinding. This lack of interest is a clear sign of how lack-lustre he himself was, how incompetently he dealt with the events he oversaw and how dull his reflections on his time in office are. This is beyond tedious, and I only raise it here so that we are aware that the book will be available Monday. It’s the only reason I can think of to be pleased that many bookshops are now shut.
Malcolm Turnbull has sensationally claimed that Scott Morrison and the Coalition he once led didn’t deserve to win the 2019 election and delivered highly personal accounts of his relationship with the current Prime Minister and scathing assessments of his former cabinet colleagues.
In his highly anticipated memoir, due to be released on Monday, Mr Turnbull recounts his own version of events that led to his dismissal as prime minister in August 2018, while revealing the darkest days of a political career that was marked by a bout of severe depression.
In claims that will be hotly disputed by those he attacks, Mr Turnbull says that colleagues of Mr Morrison, including the Prime Minister’s now closest confidants Mathias Cormann and Peter Dutton, had once described Mr Morrison as a “Machiavellian plotter” who could not be trusted.
According to those who have read the manuscripts, Mr Turnbull describes Mr Dutton as a “narcissist” and “self-delusional” in his belief that he could become prime minister while revealing his personal anguish at what he believes was the ultimate betrayal at the hands of his finance minister, Senator Cormann.
If these are the highlights, cannot picture anyone actually making it through the book.
sensationally claimed, highly personal, highly anticipated memoir, hotly disputed, ultimate betrayal.
I wonder if young Alex had a hand in drafting that puke.
In his highly anticipated memoir, due to be released on Monday, Mr Turnbull recounts his own version of events that led to his dismissal as prime minister in August 2018, while revealing the darkest days of a political career that was marked by a bout of severe depression among discerning patriots.
FIFY
woops, lost me there.
Too bored with the subject matter in these few paragraphs to continue.
People reading that in lock up-down, may have severe mental anguish, and serves them bloody right.
I wonder if the great memoir will reveal who knew what and when in regard to lucky Alex’s extremely well timed Infigen dealing. Probably not.
https://stopthesethings.com/2017/03/13/born-lucky-stars-align-perfectly-for-pms-son-with-mammoth-bet-on-wind-power-outfit-infigen/
It is probably quite interesting in its way.
I imagine at least more truthful than Nikki Savva.
Apparently he calls Chris Pyne a “gossip”. That is quite interesting.
Oh! The ironing!
Trumble should consider himself very fortunate that his book launch is during a lockdown. No-one showing up is understandable. It spares him the embarrassment of no-one showing up in normal times.
https://imgur.com/2pEWXor
I have to go now. The topic of Trumble is draining the life force from me. Bye.
For every fault or wrongdoing Turnbull claims to see in others, it is umpteen times worse in him.
For him to talk of “betrayal” by others is sickening in its hypocrisy.
Lack of self awareness among the regressive socialists is remarkable isn’t it?
If his depression consumes him and I see a pic of Lucy and Alex in front of a health facility with tears in their eyes, I’ll finally uncork the 1992 Grange I’ve been hoarding.
He thinks so much of Australia he keeps his fortune in the Cayman Islands to save the ATO the chore of checking on it ,now isnt thst considerate of him .hes all heart and a Grate Paytrot .
Psychiatrists must hear stories like this from delusional paranoid patients , be a classical rant of those afflicted with paranoia , “they are all plotting against me “.
I understand you will be able to buy copies in packs of 8,12,16 or 24 – a bit scratchy though.
The ACCC will be closely monitoring against hoarders (or is that whore-ders).
I wonder if we should keep just one copy as evidence for when we finally get around to the treason trials.
Malcolm the pot, meet kettle.
The only reason I would buy the book would be as a replacement for the currently unavailable toilet paper!