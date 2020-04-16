Deregulation measures post COVID-19 offer opportunities for greater prosperity – will we take them?

I have just had two related pieces published on measures that address the economic effects of COVID-19 measures.

The first, in the Spectator, addresses regulations and subsidies in two areas where governments have disgraced themselves: the taking of water from farmers in our most important farming province, the Murray Darling; and the regulations/subsidies that have converted a once cheap electricity generation supply into one of the worlds’ most costly.

Under present policies, direct regulatory measures and subsidies bring costs in these two areas of $50 billion over the next decade. But the cost impositions from the measures boosting prices and (in the case water, reduced input availability) have a further cost of about $120 billion over the same period.

Reforms in these two areas alone – and there are plenty of others – would, at $170 billion, cover half of the costs of the government’s spending splurge.

The deregulatory approach in the Spectator article is in contrast to that promoted by advisory organs like the International Energy Agency which advocate pressing more strongly for subsidies to renewables to hasten the “inevitable” displacement of fossil fuels. I address the voices calling for more regulations and subsidies (which unfortunately include sections of the government) in this piece in Quadrant.

In contrast to the exhortations of the environmental worthies, the market is already marking down the value of renewable subsidies and steaming coal output is forecast to increase.

With the focus shifting to real incomes, the government has an opportunity to embark upon genuine deregulatory reform. Australia’s productive sectors been throttled by excessive interventions that have been increasing, almost without relief, for two decades. Reversing these would unleash the nation’s fabulous natural wealth in minerals, energy and agriculture providing higher incomes and, at the same time, repaying the COVID-19 spending.

The question is do we have the politicians with the ability to see the solutions and guide them through the regulatory morasses we have created, and do the politicians have the advisers to point them in the right direction?