Frightened Mike

“Our sellers reached out to me and said imports are not happening like they used to, and our fireworks come from China.

“In fact, a lot come from around Wuhan.

“Our sellers don’t want to put any more pressure on our emergency services. Whether it’s our ambos or fireys or cops, they have enough on their plate…”

“The only person I know who promised a hard date for things to quickly go back to normal is Donald Trump,” he said.

“I will not be doing a Trump — we will be doing what is right for the Territory, when it is right for the Territory.”

The Chief Minister said he had directed the Education Department to distribute additional health and hygiene advice, but said parents and teachers could be confident that NT schools were safe.

“If the medical experts said to me ‘Gunner, the schools aren’t safe,’ I would shut them down in a second,” he said.

“If I ever get that advice in the future, I will shut them down — but that is not the expert advice.

“Remember we are not Sydney, we are not Melbourne, we do not have the community transmission.

“The Territory is the safest place in Australia and our schools are the safest schools in Australia.”