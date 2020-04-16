“I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”

Posted on 8:48 am, April 16, 2020 by currencylad

Exponential nonsense: Israeli Professor Shows Virus Follows Fixed Pattern.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Cultural Issues, International. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to “I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”

  1. notafan
    #3413566, posted on April 16, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Without doubt it’s time for the lockdown to end.

  2. sfw
    #3413578, posted on April 16, 2020 at 9:08 am

    Meanwhile in Vic our Premier seems to want to go harder on restrictions. Still waiting for any gov Commonwealth or State to clearly lay out their strategy and what they require to reduce the restrictions, nothing at all, it’s policy on the run with mind bombs chucked in.

    Looking at the current situation I think all the govs are aiming to eradicate the disease here and then keep us as fortress Australia until a vaccine is developed. I suppose it’s a strategy, we would have severe restrictions on all overseas travel with compulsory quarantine for those entering the country. Maybe I’m wrong and they have no idea of what the end game is. Any suggestions?

  3. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3413593, posted on April 16, 2020 at 9:15 am

    No!

    We demand more arrests of pizza eaters and grieving families at small funerals.

    …and massive public sector salary increases for our heroes 🥰☔⚡💥💦🌈🌏🙌😇👮👩‍🏫👩‍💻👩‍🚒👩‍🔧👩‍⚕️⚖️👩‍🚀👯👭🌹♥️♥️💯

  4. nfw
    #3413603, posted on April 16, 2020 at 9:23 am

    At the end of the day it’s obvious Morrison et al don’t have a clue. They prefer to scare the populace with not just bad but made up “stats” and wait to see what happens in other countries then follow. They are frightened of making real decsions and saying, the worst has passed let’s get on with life again. They continue to be paid (no word from Labor and Greens about taking pay cuts, odd that) as do the mendacious public servants, who will justify their next pay increase by their increased productivity during this time by quoting Morrison’s house trained comments fed to him by those with their own agenda.

  6. Ivan Denisovich
    #3413622, posted on April 16, 2020 at 9:40 am

    From CL’s link:

    Professor Yitzhak Ben Israel concludes in his analysis summary paper that the data from the past 50 days indicates that the closure policies of the quarantine countries can be replaced by more moderate social distancing policies.

    In Taiwan (apologies if this has already been covered elsewhere):

    Taiwan reported no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, marking the first time authorities there have reported zero new cases in more than a month. It’s also the latest achievement for a health system that first acted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 back in December.

    Taiwan, with a population of around 23 million, has just 393 confirmed COVID-19 cases; six people have died from the disease.

    The last time Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center announced no new cases was on March 9 – 36 days ago.

    Taiwan has won praise for keeping the coronavirus under control despite its close links with China. Millions of people travel between the island and the mainland every year — including 2.7 million visitors from the mainland last year.

    Because of its aggressive and early response to the coronavirus, Taiwan — like Hong Kong and South Korea — has been able to avoid lockdown measures and keep many schools, restaurants and offices open.

    An academic paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last month credited Taiwan’s government with taking 124 actions to identify potential cases of the then-emerging respiratory virus.

    Some of those steps, taken in January, included limiting the price of face masks and barring their export. By Jan. 24, Taiwan was setting up COVID-19 testing facilities at the federal disease control center and eight hospitals.

    “Taiwan activated a response command center, sent a fact-finding team to China, imposed swift travel bans and quarantines,” as NPR reported last month.

    The government also took high-tech measures to trace people who might be infected, or who came in contact with someone who was.

    In a single day, the JAMA study stated, Taiwanese agencies merged patients’ past 14-day travel history with their public health insurance information, combining data from health identification cards and from the immigration agency.

    The island graded travelers according to their risk of infection based on where they had been. According to the researchers, people with the highest risk “were quarantined at home and tracked through their mobile phone to ensure that they remained at home during the incubation period.”

    https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/14/834431383/taiwan-reports-no-new-coronavirus-cases-adding-to-success-in-fighting-pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.