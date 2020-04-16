Exponential nonsense: Israeli Professor Shows Virus Follows Fixed Pattern.
Liberty Quote
The universe never did make sense; I suspect it was built on government contract.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Ivan Denisovich on “I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”
- Nick on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Narwhal Tusk on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- twostix on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on Windwatching to anticipate life after Liddell
- Andre Lewis on When will this lock
updown end?
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Nick on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- twostix on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- notafan on “I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Terry on Public servants the same as life-saving nurses, says Morrison
- nfw on “I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- RobK on Windwatching to anticipate life after Liddell
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Struth on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- vr on Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on “I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”
-
Recent Posts
- “I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”
- Windwatching to anticipate life after Liddell
- Public servants the same as life-saving nurses, says Morrison
- Just in case you didn’t know why the Chinese don’t play cricket
- Class. All class.
-
When will this lock
updown end?
- Bill Muehlenberg: Corona Alarmism and Fudged Figures
- Not declared innocent, Smethurst gets off on a technicality
- Trump defunds the WHO
- The virus of unreliable energy. Windwatch update
- Cryoeconomics in the AFR
- Government: Permit us to spy on you and we’ll let you out
- Mm-kayUltra
- He’s Got This
- Megalomaniac may ban you from the world indefinitely
- “Come on you apes, do you wanna live forever?” – Lt. Rasczak
- Recidivists Move On To Another Victim
- The Revelator guest post. Viral overkill and other agendas
- Let’s hope the ABC only pays him on a no win/no fee basis
- Flap of Tassie: Premier in unseemly bug brawl with top quack
- Yuval Noah Harari on a COVID-world
- Estimates of R0
- We’re All In This Together – Except for public servants
- Tuesday Forum: April, 14, 2020
- So much for taking refuge in the backwoods of Tasmania
- What they said: Dave Sharma on free trade
- Quelle surprise
- Comical Tele
- The Overweight Apple
- Network auditors show Faine the ABC’s Get Pell accounts
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Without doubt it’s time for the lockdown to end.
Meanwhile in Vic our Premier seems to want to go harder on restrictions. Still waiting for any gov Commonwealth or State to clearly lay out their strategy and what they require to reduce the restrictions, nothing at all, it’s policy on the run with mind bombs chucked in.
Looking at the current situation I think all the govs are aiming to eradicate the disease here and then keep us as fortress Australia until a vaccine is developed. I suppose it’s a strategy, we would have severe restrictions on all overseas travel with compulsory quarantine for those entering the country. Maybe I’m wrong and they have no idea of what the end game is. Any suggestions?
No!
We demand more arrests of pizza eaters and grieving families at small funerals.
…and massive public sector salary increases for our heroes 🥰☔⚡💥💦🌈🌏🙌😇👮👩🏫👩💻👩🚒👩🔧👩⚕️⚖️👩🚀👯👭🌹♥️♥️💯
At the end of the day it’s obvious Morrison et al don’t have a clue. They prefer to scare the populace with not just bad but made up “stats” and wait to see what happens in other countries then follow. They are frightened of making real decsions and saying, the worst has passed let’s get on with life again. They continue to be paid (no word from Labor and Greens about taking pay cuts, odd that) as do the mendacious public servants, who will justify their next pay increase by their increased productivity during this time by quoting Morrison’s house trained comments fed to him by those with their own agenda.
They have no idea.
From CL’s link:
Professor Yitzhak Ben Israel concludes in his analysis summary paper that the data from the past 50 days indicates that the closure policies of the quarantine countries can be replaced by more moderate social distancing policies.
In Taiwan (apologies if this has already been covered elsewhere):
Taiwan reported no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, marking the first time authorities there have reported zero new cases in more than a month. It’s also the latest achievement for a health system that first acted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 back in December.
Taiwan, with a population of around 23 million, has just 393 confirmed COVID-19 cases; six people have died from the disease.
The last time Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center announced no new cases was on March 9 – 36 days ago.
Taiwan has won praise for keeping the coronavirus under control despite its close links with China. Millions of people travel between the island and the mainland every year — including 2.7 million visitors from the mainland last year.
Because of its aggressive and early response to the coronavirus, Taiwan — like Hong Kong and South Korea — has been able to avoid lockdown measures and keep many schools, restaurants and offices open.
An academic paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last month credited Taiwan’s government with taking 124 actions to identify potential cases of the then-emerging respiratory virus.
Some of those steps, taken in January, included limiting the price of face masks and barring their export. By Jan. 24, Taiwan was setting up COVID-19 testing facilities at the federal disease control center and eight hospitals.
“Taiwan activated a response command center, sent a fact-finding team to China, imposed swift travel bans and quarantines,” as NPR reported last month.
The government also took high-tech measures to trace people who might be infected, or who came in contact with someone who was.
In a single day, the JAMA study stated, Taiwanese agencies merged patients’ past 14-day travel history with their public health insurance information, combining data from health identification cards and from the immigration agency.
The island graded travelers according to their risk of infection based on where they had been. According to the researchers, people with the highest risk “were quarantined at home and tracked through their mobile phone to ensure that they remained at home during the incubation period.”
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/14/834431383/taiwan-reports-no-new-coronavirus-cases-adding-to-success-in-fighting-pandemic