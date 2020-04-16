The Real Danger

Posted on 11:00 pm, April 16, 2020 by currencylad

The real danger is this ‘back to life as normal’ discussion, because that cannot happen for a very long time.”

Jodie McVernon, model maker and director of epidemiology at Melbourne’s Doherty Institute

2 Responses to The Real Danger

  2. jupes
    #3414857, posted on April 16, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    No Jodie, the real danger is otherwise insignificant people suddenly elevated to national prominence, trying to keep their position at the top of the heap for as long as possible.

    Piss off.

