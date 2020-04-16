Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020

52 Responses to Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020

  3. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3413799, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Just posted on the OT
    Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3413794, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    By not downloading the App you secure the right to pick up Covid-19, not know about it, not be traceable, and then circulate in the community infecting lots of other people, potentially killing some

    (Sorry, another long post)

    When Dr Who returned to our screens, for me, the high point was the series that included the two-parter: The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit

    In that second episode, The Dr is faced with a moral dilemma: by breaking the prison of the “Beast” he is confronting, he will destroy its prison planet but cause those fleeing on board the rocket, including Rose, to be dragged into the Black Hole.

    Realising that the whole situation has been set up by the Beast in such a way to escape the prison but to use the affection of people for each other against them initially, he is overwhelmed. Destroy the Beast and cause his friend to die. However he realises that human beings have agency which can free them from being victims! The Dr responds that freedom for the Beast is the freedom to die.

    https://youtu.be/fWK9xmBdZrc

    By downloading the app we are endanger of freeing The Beast, all to, perhaps, reduce the risk of getting or passing on the China Pestilence.

    “Saving” ourselves means losing the last vestiges of a free life in this country. Despite the social distancing hand-of-the-state, ready to grab hold of us should we entertain a thought about sitting on a beach, in a park or in our own cars, away from anyone else, now we are being told that the only way we can truly survive and be “released” is to give away our remaining private life.

    I did not sign up to having my health records available for all and sundry to read and I’m not signing up to this. We have lost thousands of our young men fighting for freedom and against totalitarian rule. Well, I’ll take my chances and in my own small way I will stand with them for freedom.

  4. stackja
    #3413801, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Hello. Social distancing?

  6. stackja
    #3413806, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    BBS – My care team know where I am.

  10. Black Ball
    #3413810, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    So how do we pay the debt from this fiasco? From the Hun with Anthony Keane writing:

    ‘A GST increase, coronavirus levy and other big tax changes are likely to be examined by governments when Australia switches it’s focus to paying back hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
    More than $200 billion of stimulus packages were announced in March, and billions more will evaporate through lower tax receipts from an economy in recession.
    Some academics and analysts want a lift to the 10 percent GST, which is lower than many countries, to repay it.
    Others want tax breaks for retirees scrapped to help repay the debt rather than leave it with younger generations of workers to struggle with.
    AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said collecting extra revenue, rather than spending cuts, was the most likely way governments would pay back the debt.
    “I think the most logical way to approach it would be a coronavirus levy,” he said.
    “People begrudgingly accept them because they can see a need. I think most Australians who still have a decent job would be happy to contribute.”
    Australians have paid temporary gun levies, flood levies and Budget repair levies Dr Oliver said.’

    So there you have it. Let’s listen to academics and analysts who got us in the shit first up to fleece whoever has a job to contribute more to cover the arses of the government clowns. Not sure you can get taxes from businesses who have shuttered. FMD.

  11. Ryan
    #3413811, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Did chuckle at the spray Kevin Rudd gave Mal in private:

    Mr Turnbull claims that Mr Rudd described him as a “little f..king rat”.

    “You piece of shit,” Mr Rudd was reported to have told Mr Turnbull. “I’m going to get you for this. I’m going to come down to Australia and campaign against you in every part of the country. I will remind them of Godwin f..king Grech you …”

  12. Hay Stockard
    #3413814, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Bar Beach Swimmer,
    I agree about the monstrous enormity of the Governments in this matter. The megalomaniac workshy politic classes are enjoying their chance to visit tyranny upon us.
    The only people I see benefiting from this are the Red Chinese.

  14. stackja
    #3413816, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    BB – Increase tariffs on Red China imports?

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3413817, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    ‘A GST increase, coronavirus levy and other big tax changes are likely to be examined by governments when Australia switches it’s focus to paying back hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.

    Doesn’t an increase in the G.S.T. require the approval of all the States?

  17. Hay Stockard
    #3413822, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    Zulu,
    And you reckon the States won’t be on this like a seagull on chips?

  18. Black Ball
    #3413823, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    Nah Zulu, just have the National Cabinet rubber-stamp it. It is rage inducing for sure.

  20. Rebel with cause
    #3413825, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    A corona levy us totally fine, but that time the government wanted to charge $5 bucks for GP visits was going to see people dying in the streets.

    Honestly, this country.

  21. Rossini
    #3413827, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    Doesn’t an increase in the G.S.T. require the approval of all the States?
    The states will jump on board with this possible increase as if there is no tomorrow

  22. vlad
    #3413829, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    You snooze, you lose. I was busy on an email and lost my chance for podium glory.

  23. Old Lefty
    #3413832, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    This is the same pack of tame poodles who found no evidence that the Victorian Police had leaked against Pell.

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-16/ibac-police-break-mans-arm-fitzroy-hares-and-hyenas-raid/12153142

    The commissioner’s name says it all: Redlich.

  24. 1735099
    #3413833, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    Perhaps we need an App to track perverts who are spying on men, women and children frolicking on Cottesloe Beach?

    That would be one hell of an App if it could identify someone in Queensland spying on someone in WA.
    But this is Catallaxy, and the post was from Cassie, who lives in an alternative dimension populated by Joo haters who congregate in her toilet block.

  25. Infidel Tiger King
    #3413834, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    A corona levy us totally fine, but that time the government wanted to charge $5 bucks for GP visits was going to see people dying in the streets.

    Honestly, this country.

    Turns out the best way to get healthcare costs down isn’t a $5 levy but a $2 trillion economy destroyed over a fake crisis. Our hospitals are empty and so are our GP practices.

  26. feelthebern
    #3413835, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Why would 25mill people have to sign up to an app ?
    Right now, governments have the authority to geo-track all:
    1) people they say who have died of COVID 19 for as long back as they want (until autopsies are made public don’t believe they died of COVID 19);
    2) people who have tested positive for it.

  27. incoherent rambler
    #3413836, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Where do I go to get realtime tracking of Dan of the Dead’s location?

  28. feelthebern
    #3413837, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    That would be one hell of an App if it could identify someone in Queensland spying on someone in WA.

    Have you not read everything that Sn0wden reported the NSA could do?

  29. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3413838, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Some great posts – among others, Twostix and a man’s home & Winston at the end of the OT. And everyone commenting on that megalomaniac sociopath, Turnbull.

  30. Nick
    #3413839, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Just who is ‘the mocker’ who writes for the Oz. The best commentary in Australia.

  31. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3413840, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    I may have to review my opinion of Greg. Let’s see how he handles the ABC response.

    The people’s choice, the Hon. Paul Fletcher MHR and Minister for Communication will not be reading that sort of tripe. It may require a considered response, other than one from electronic Paul stating he has received your message etc etc.

  32. min
    #3413841, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Tgey will do whatsas done in cyprus take your money iut of your vank accounts

  33. Dr Faustus
    #3413845, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Why would 25mill people have to sign up to an app ?

    When the government instructs the telcos that it is illegal – with huge corporate personal penalties – to provide carriage services to a mobile device which does not have the HappyOzTrack app installed and operating.

  34. incoherent rambler
    #3413846, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    2 minutes between posts please.

    You can’t be too careful, it may save one life.

  35. Robber Baron
    #3413847, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    File under: Unintended consequences.

    Got to talking to my Aldi worker drone today. BTW, Aldi was back to normal pre-mad panic level of traffic. Anyway, the guy said to me that they are not cleaning the floor near the checkout because the floor polisher tears up the tape they put on the ground designating where people should stand. This he thinks is happening in all stores/places where the “stand here” strips are.

    I went to my local bakery to have a look, and yes, the stickers are filthy and the floor is not clean. I will venture into Woollies later this week and take a careful look.

    I also spoke to a friend that works for the Tyrant Dan as a lowly worker drone. He tells me that the Tyrant has no intention of lifting any home detention until after a vaccine has been manufactured. I said that could be months or even years and that thousands of businesses will be destroyed. He said that was what he heard. If this is the Tyrant’s thinking then he must be insane.

  36. Black Ball
    #3413848, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    So we have er, celebrities telling us not to go out, saving lives, washing hands whatever. But that of course doesn’t apply to them. From the Hun:

    ‘Broadcaster Kate Langbroek has adopted aggressive tactics after a heated run in with Italian police during the lockdown in Bologna.
    Langbroek, who lives in the Italian city with husband Pete Lewis and their 4 children, was questioned by police while walking to a store to buy food.
    It followed an earlier incident where Lewis was slapped with a notice, saying he was being sued by police for riding his bicycle. After Lewis was reprimanded, Langbroek laughed “good, I hope they deport us. It’s the only way we can get out of here.”
    Following another run-in with police, she clapped back. “They were a bit surprised by how aggressive I was,” Langbroek told FOX FM. “I’d been day drinking. That’s my new strategy. I’m going to be aggressive.”

  37. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3413849, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    Stacker
    #3413806, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:08 pm
    BBS – My care team know where I am

    That’s ok, Stackja, just as long as it’s no one elses!

  38. Crossie
    #3413850, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    stackja
    #3413816, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:11 pm
    BB – Increase tariffs on Red China imports?

    Yes, poetic justice. What’s more let them compete with other producers on a level playing field. And third, those who want to punish the Chinese government for inflicting this disease on us can choose not to buy and thus pay the tax.

  39. feelthebern
    #3413851, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    I was just on a conference call with a property manager.
    He said that this rental code of conduct between property managers & businesses impacted by the government shutdowns is the biggest policy abortion he’s ever seen (I’m paraphrasing).
    He said there is no way a business is going to hand over the financial records needed to qualify for the rent relief.
    He said for the 10% of businesses on their rent book, he said they’ll most likely have to make a call on kicking them out in the future or a rent cut.
    He also said that’s an opportunity to cleanse their tenant list (the bottom 2-3% of the rental book takes up 20% of their time).
    It is going to get brutal out there.

  40. Nick
    #3413853, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Mocker, whomever you are, and I’m sure you’d read the Cat, thank you !

  41. stackja
    #3413854, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    “WHO boss says USA fund cut will stop WHO boss in fight against Wuhan virus.” WHO boss is late to fight.

  42. feelthebern
    #3413855, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Kate Langbroek

    After one run in with an undesirable on a Melbourne street she moved to Italy.
    Hilarious.

  43. feelthebern
    #3413859, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    At least post 9/11 it only impacted you if you went to the airport or were a RoPer.

  44. incoherent rambler
    #3413860, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Nick #3413853, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm
    stackja #3413854, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    You guys are not listening.

    socialist distance or else!

  45. JohnJJJ
    #3413862, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Other unintended consequences ( tales from the frontline):
    The yellow bins in our suburb are overflowing ( they are the ones for the bottles)
    The number of postal items has doubled and the amount of junk the Post Office sells has halved.
    Seagulls have given up on people and now swarm the ocean for fish leaving the pigeons and ibises to rule the parks.
    Any others?

  46. Crossie
    #3413863, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Is this COVID-19 app expected to act in the same way that lepers in the Middl Ages were forced to ring a bell and call out “unclean” wherever they went?

  47. Nick
    #3413864, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Lol IR. Stack is old. I don’t care if he gets it.

  50. vlad
    #3413870, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    After one run in with an undesirable on a Melbourne street she moved to Italy.

    Melbourne’s gain was Italy’s loss.

  51. incoherent rambler
    #3413871, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    After one run in with an undesirable on a Melbourne street she moved to Italy.

    She met Dan?

  52. hzhousewife
    #3413872, posted on April 16, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    from the OT
    Hubby on the phone to a call centre yesterday, chit-chat revealed he was in Philippines, hubby asked how were things with the covid19 and the bloke burst into tears! His elderly father had been diagnosed with the virus and he himself is the only family breadwinner and worried about losing his job. Bit upsetting. No welfare over there, sink or swim.

