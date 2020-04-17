Contra Keynes

One of my memories of the Smithton Primary School in the 1950s was a saving scheme that involved a passook and a tin money box and encouragement to save sixpence a week to watch the account grow. One year they handed out doleful toucan blotters.
This is a current survey of school banking schemes.
Who knows what blotters are these days? No JC, not these blotters.
I remember the days of being an ink monitor. Dipping a girl’s pony tail in the ink well on your desk was always the done thing.
An old wodden blotter holder. Gee, if that’s old then I must be too. Nibs with the writing point broken off turned a paper plane into a lethal combat missile.