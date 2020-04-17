Contra Keynes

Posted on 7:43 am, April 17, 2020 by Rafe Champion

One of my memories of the Smithton Primary School in the 1950s was  a saving scheme that involved a passook and a tin money box and encouragement to save sixpence a week to  watch the account grow. One year they handed out doleful toucan blotters.

This is a current survey of school banking schemes.

Who knows what blotters are these days? No JC, not these blotters.

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Financial Services, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Contra Keynes

  1. bemused
    #3415142, posted on April 17, 2020 at 8:16 am

    I remember the days of being an ink monitor. Dipping a girl’s pony tail in the ink well on your desk was always the done thing.

  2. [email protected]
    #3415160, posted on April 17, 2020 at 8:35 am

    An old wodden blotter holder. Gee, if that’s old then I must be too. Nibs with the writing point broken off turned a paper plane into a lethal combat missile.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.