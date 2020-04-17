Coronavirus: We can win this war — and avoid an economic defeat

Today in The Australian:
With the toll from the coronavirus declining to very low levels, Australians need some clarity about the path back towards normality.
With the toll from the coronavirus declining to very low levels, Australians need some clarity about the path back towards normality.
The churches are right to lament the destitution of the masses in the economically backward countries. But they are badly mistaken when they assume that anything can wipe out the poverty of these wretched people but unconditional adoption of the system of profit-seeking big business, that is, mass production for the satisfaction of the needs of the many.
The Experts see a crystal clear future:
So, indefinite control measures, unless unpredictable humans fail to comply – in which case…
I’ve emailed a heap of politicians asking what the long game is and what do they want to see to reduce or remove the restrictions. Not a single reply.
Herein lies the problem, “they” haven’t planned the way out. Given our hardworking and productive public servants (how else do they justify pay increases?) you would think they would have plan for this? Surely? Backing out now, in accordance with real data and statistical proof not their fake news, would mean “they” were wrong and we can’t have that can we?
Many years ago I sat in a lecture by an Australian Navy Commander who was in charge of the plans depositary. He said it was so important to have them because when the first Gulf War flared up they could pull the plan off the shelf and make it so. He was lost for words when I suggested that as the ships were US designed and the equipment (both in service in the USN) he was talking about was of US origin why didn’t “they” just ask the Americans what they do? A bit too logical I suppose.