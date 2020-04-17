Elderly left-wing babyboomers suddenly pro-life

Posted on 10:22 am, April 17, 2020 by currencylad

9 Responses to Elderly left-wing babyboomers suddenly pro-life

  1. Mak Siccar
    #3415316, posted on April 17, 2020 at 10:33 am

    As has been said elsewhere, every life is indeed precious but not priceless.

  2. Petros
    #3415335, posted on April 17, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Thanks CL. At least it’s not just me who recognized the generational conflict occurring here. We are all in this together says the baby boomer, whether you need to be or not. Expect more of their pernicious selfishness as they abuse their last vestiges of power.

  3. notafan
    #3415369, posted on April 17, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Isn’t Pelosi too old to be a Boomer?

    Other than that.

    Exactly.

    Although it isn’t an either or.

    (More) ordinary people can go back to work while rich old women can stay home and eat $12 a tub icecream from their $24000 refrigerators.

  4. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3415372, posted on April 17, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Ist OK to destroy a full term foetus though, sent it Nancy! Hypocrite!

  5. nfw
    #3415374, posted on April 17, 2020 at 11:22 am

    And Planned Parenthood, started by a eugenics racist to destroy blacks, continues as a “necessary service”. Makes sense. Pelosi and Co are just your usual leftie “progressives”, aka hypocrites.

  6. Bronson
    #3415383, posted on April 17, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Monty Python said it better – ‘every sperm is sacred’

  7. bemused
    #3415394, posted on April 17, 2020 at 11:30 am

    That should statement be accompanied with the statements supporting ‘a woman’s choice’ to kill her child even after birth. It should be used often and stated loudly.

  8. Struth
    #3415401, posted on April 17, 2020 at 11:37 am

    We are not all in this together.

    We are all imprisoned by our betters.

  9. Struth
    #3415408, posted on April 17, 2020 at 11:40 am

    This line taken by Pelosi is what we expect.
    And by the time the election comes around, they will be so hated for it, Trump will Romp it in.

    That’s a free nation that knows how to arm it’s friends trapped under tyranny.

