Elderly left-wing babyboomers suddenly pro-life

To say “People will die, so be it” instead of a science & testing-based path to reopening the economy is deeply frivolous & wrong.
Every life is precious. Each death is heartbreaking — for a family & for a community. This is something we are all in together. #FamiliesFirst
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 16, 2020
Liberty Quote
Pretty much every forecast about climate change or its effects should be viewed as a hypothesis rather than a fact.— Patrick J. Michaels
As has been said elsewhere, every life is indeed precious but not priceless.
Thanks CL. At least it’s not just me who recognized the generational conflict occurring here. We are all in this together says the baby boomer, whether you need to be or not. Expect more of their pernicious selfishness as they abuse their last vestiges of power.
Isn’t Pelosi too old to be a Boomer?
Other than that.
Exactly.
Although it isn’t an either or.
(More) ordinary people can go back to work while rich old women can stay home and eat $12 a tub icecream from their $24000 refrigerators.
Ist OK to destroy a full term foetus though, sent it Nancy! Hypocrite!
And Planned Parenthood, started by a eugenics racist to destroy blacks, continues as a “necessary service”. Makes sense. Pelosi and Co are just your usual leftie “progressives”, aka hypocrites.
Monty Python said it better – ‘every sperm is sacred’
That should statement be accompanied with the statements supporting ‘a woman’s choice’ to kill her child even after birth. It should be used often and stated loudly.
We are not all in this together.
We are all imprisoned by our betters.
This line taken by Pelosi is what we expect.
And by the time the election comes around, they will be so hated for it, Trump will Romp it in.
That’s a free nation that knows how to arm it’s friends trapped under tyranny.