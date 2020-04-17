How the signature tune of The Wizard of Oz only just got in

For people who are catching up on movies. It happened like this.

The song was the last one that Harburg and composer Harold Arlen wrote for the film, with the pressure mounting to deliver it. Arlen remembers the inspiration for the melody striking when his wife drove him past Schwab’s drugstore on Sunset Boulevard – he suddenly asked her to pull over so he could scribble the opening notes down.

But it was so nearly all for nothing. After a preview screening in San Luis Obispo, the song was deleted. Fleming, who hadn’t shot it, didn’t like it, and MGM chief Louis B. Mayer thought it slowed the film down and would go way over the heads of children in the audience. He thought it sounded like something for a star soprano like Jeanette MacDonald, “not for a little girl singing in a barnyard”.

Only after persistent protests from the songwriters, producers Mervyn LeRoy and Arthur Freed, and Garland’s vocal coach Roger Edens was the song reinserted before release. “Oh, let the boys have their song,” Mayer eventually decided, caving in.