Stay home, save lives

Press release from the Victorian Government, 15 June 2020

The Victorian Government is pleased to announce the permanent extension of the Stay Home and Save Lives campaign. This campaign has been extremely effective at saving lives. Over Easter, Victoria had the lowest road toll since the introduction of the motor vehicle. The Government has decided that our citizens should enjoy this lower road toll by banning non essential travel on roads. The Stay Home and Save Lives campaign will save taxpayer money too, as we no longer need to invest vast sums in roads and public transport. With our citizens locked up in their homes, we will introduce a permanent home delivery service for all goods and services.

The Government has also been pleased about the efficiency of the Dob in Your Neighbour campaign, which has taught every Victorian to carefully watch the behaviour of their neighbours and immediately report violations of the Stay Home and Save Lives campaign to Government authorities.

The Government intends to go further to improve the health of our citizens. Effective 20 June 2020, all citizens will be required to tune into the new Government provided Health Channel where regular exercise will be featured. Citizens should report neighbours who do not seem to be following the required exercise regime. To encourage good health, the Government will deliver a mandated diet which contains no sugar or harmful substances.

Together in our homes we can defeat death and live long and healthy lives by Staying Home and Saving Lives.