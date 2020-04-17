The choke point in pictures. Get ready to cook with gas!

Posted on 10:48 pm, April 17, 2020 by Rafe Champion

This was the situation just after sunset last Monday.  First SE Australia, with the wind contributing 1% of demand.

And in South Australia, the wind leader of the nation.

The same story with the wind contributing 1% and gas doing the heavy lifting. The chart reports on power generated in the state and so it does not show the coal power that comes from Victoria when there is not enough local power, which is a lot of the time.

At 10 this evening the windmills in SA were  only turning at 7% of capacity and delivering 130MW – 9% of the demand in the state. 730MW came from Victoria, 50% of demand at the time.

Across the NEM at 10 the windmills were doing better, 28% of capacity that is the long-term average, to provide 2GW (also 9% of demand at the time).

 

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.