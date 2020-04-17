Time to open our economies and restore our freedoms

The difference between Trump and every other world leader that I can see is that he recognises there is a balancing act involved between protection from the harm the virus might do and the immense costs of shutting the economy down. Unlike most others, he is seeking to bring these shutdowns to an end as quickly as possible, unlike say Slo Mo. The Oz front page is Coronavirus Australia live updates: Downturn will hit us like a truck: Morrison. What he intends to do about it is an unknown but it sounds bad. Personally I think it is the decisions he has made that is hitting us like a truck, but perhaps that’s just me.

But in the US we now have this: Trump unveils ‘Opening Up America’ plan, aims for May 1. Unlike the pleasures of enjoying the power trips they are on that so many political leaders are in the midst of, Donald Trump seems anxious to get not just the economy back on the road, but to return our lives to the previous normal, or as close as we can.

President Trump on Thursday announced new guidelines for reopening states as soon as May 1 now that the coronavirus appears to be peaking in the US, but he left the decision up to each state’s governor while recommending criteria that would have to be met for each to gradually reopen. “America wants to be open, and Americans want to be open,” Trump said at the White House during the daily Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. “Based on the latest data, our team of experts agree we can start the next front in our war, which we are calling Opening Up America Again, and that is what we are doing, opening up our country, and we have to do that.”

You can see the details of his plan at the link. You can also see where we are at the moment in relation to this virus.

The above is the Australian experience. Here is a description of the international experience which is identical, which was an article Currency Lad linked to yesterday.

“Is the coronavirus expansion exponential? The answer by the numbers is simple: no. Expansion begins exponentially but fades quickly after about eight weeks.” … Professor Yitzhak Ben Israel of Tel Aviv University, who also serves on the research and development advisory board for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, plotted the rates of new coronavirus infections of the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Spain. The numbers told a shocking story: irrespective of whether the country quarantined like Israel, or went about business as usual like Sweden, coronavirus peaked and subsided in the exact same way. In the exact, same, way. His graphs show that all countries experienced seemingly identical coronavirus infection patterns, with the number of infected peaking in the sixth week and rapidly subsiding by the eighth week…. The data from the past 50 days indicates that the closure policies of the quarantine countries can be replaced by more moderate social distancing policies. The numbers simply do not support quarantine or economic closure.

Madness on steroids. I can see we will need a staged recovery for our political leaders from the delusions they have been indulging in over how significant their decisions have been, when all they have done is copied from everyone else in how much of a police state they could erect. Time they started thinking about bringing all this to an end.